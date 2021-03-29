Police arrest two after Friday crash

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One driver involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning faces four criminal charges, while the other also was arrested after village police determined both were driving under the influence.

D’Andre M. Motion, 33, North Chicago, Ill., was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, along with misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping.

Both drunken driving offenses are the second for Motion.

The driver in the other vehicle, Sean M. Rickey, 29, Lake Beach, Ill., faces his second drunken driving charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Both defendants made their initial appearances before Judge Loren Keating on Monday.

According to the criminal complain, officers from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 4500 block of 75th Street, where they observed Motion’s black Buick Sedan and Rickey’s blue GMC with heavy front-end damage.

