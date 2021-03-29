Police arrest two after Friday crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One driver involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning faces four criminal charges, while the other also was arrested after village police determined both were driving under the influence.
D’Andre M. Motion, 33, North Chicago, Ill., was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, along with misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping.
Both drunken driving offenses are the second for Motion.
The driver in the other vehicle, Sean M. Rickey, 29, Lake Beach, Ill., faces his second drunken driving charge, which is a misdemeanor.
Both defendants made their initial appearances before Judge Loren Keating on Monday.
According to the criminal complain, officers from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 4500 block of 75th Street, where they observed Motion’s black Buick Sedan and Rickey’s blue GMC with heavy front-end damage.
When officers asked Motion for his phone number, he reportedly responded with slow, thick and slurred speech. Motion told police he had consumed four beers and a shot at a friend’s house earlier in the night. Motion also reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour before. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests, was arrested and later had a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication.
The complaint, which indicates Motion has a previous drunken driving offense in 2018, also states that he was taken to the hospital for a possible fractured fibula and to receive stitches for a cut to his lip.
A passenger in Rickey’s vehicle told police they were eastbound on 75th Street when Motion’s vehicle crossed over the center line at 45th Avenue and collided with them.
Rickey was bleeding from his left calf. He also had slurred speech, and told police he had a couple beers at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee. He also stated he wasn’t driving, but his friend “Kevin” was. The passenger eventually confirmed that Rickey was the driver and that there were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Medical personnel transported Rickey to a hospital for a left leg injury. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests and to a preliminary breath sample.