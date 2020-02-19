Police briefs: Man strikes woman with bottle; Boy cited for having knife at school

Man strikes woman with bottle

Officers arrested a Kenosha man after he reportedly punched a woman in the face and struck her head with a bottle during an argument in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody after the 3:16 a.m. incident on Friday, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

Police recommended charges of battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and felony violation of probation and parole.

According to the report, the two had been arguing and when the woman attempted to take away a bottle of tequila the man was holding, he reportedly punched her and struck her with the bottle.

Police arrest man on drug charges

Police arrested a Kenosha man on drug charges at a home in the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue.

The 27-year-old man was taken into custody after the 2:47 a.m. incident Thursday, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

Police recommended charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics, both with enhancers due to proximity to a school, and bail jumping.