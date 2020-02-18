Police briefs

Man strikes woman with bottle
Officers arrested a Kenosha man after he reportedly punched a woman in the face and struck her head with a bottle during an argument in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue.
The 22-year-old man was taken into custody after the 3:16 a.m. incident on Friday, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
Police recommended charges of battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and felony violation of probation and parole.
According to the report, the two had been arguing and when the woman attempted to take away a bottle of tequila the man was holding, he reportedly punched her and struck her with the bottle.
Police arrest man on drug charges
Police arrested a Kenosha man on drug charges at a home in the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue.
The 27-year-old man was taken into custody after the 2:47 a.m. incident Thursday, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
Police recommended charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics, both with enhancers due to proximity to a school, and bail jumping.
Officers initially responded to a report of a man who had pulled a gun on another man.
During their investigation, they discovered a backpack that contained several bags of marijuana and fentanyl pills, according to the report.
Boy cited for having knife at school
Boy cited for having A 12-year-old boy was cited for bringing a knife to school, according to Kenosha police.
Police responded to Lincoln Middle School, 6729 18th Ave. shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday to the incident, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
The boy was cited for possessing a dangerous weapon at school.
According to the report, the boy had been looking through his backpack for his school identification when he pulled out a folding knife. Another student noticed the knife and told a teacher.
The boy told police that he accidentally left the knife in his backpack and forgot about it, according to the report.