Police briefs

Police: Woman assaults store employees
Police arrested a 21-year-old Zion woman accused of punching two employees at a local liquor store.
The woman was taken into custody in the 11:39 p.m. Friday incident at Kenosha Midnight, 5605 22nd Ave., according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
Police recommended charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the report, the woman had been asked by one employee to move because she was blocking the path for another employee who was unable to get behind a counter. The woman refused and pushed items off the counter.
When employees informed her they were calling police and had locked the door, she punched one of the employees. She then punched another employee who was attempting to break up the fight, according to the report.
Police arrest man on drug charges
A Kenosha man was arrested on drug and traffic violations after police stopped him in the 2000 block of Alford Park Drive.
The 20-year-old man was taken into custody in the 8:51 p.m. Thursday incident, according to a Kenosha Police report.
Police recommended charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of license plates, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, vehicle non-registration, operating under the influence and felony bail jumping.
According to the report, officers responding to a call of a possible intoxicated driver found the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2003 Subaru Legacy.
Authorities later discovered the man had Alprazolam, a drug used to treat anxiety for which he had no prescription, and others, including a muscle relaxant. During the search, they noted the man had been drinking. He later told them he consumed two beers before driving, according to the report.