Police continuing to investigate armed robberies

Another night, and two more armed robberies in the City of Kenosha.

And as of yet, there aren't many answers to plenty of questions.

Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday morning that detectives are continuing to follow leads in what is now four armed robberies that have happened the past two days.

In the span of just nine minutes Tuesday night, police were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. to Universal Wireless, 7520 Pershing Blvd., and then at 7:47 to Subway, 3721 80th St., both for calls of an armed robbery.

Nosalik said that each of the robberies appears to have the same motive, but for now, it's unknown at this point in time if they're connected.

"Our detectives are working on it," he said. "They're working with other agencies to see if they have matching thing, normal, investigative work that you would assume would go into this stuff. They're trying to figure it out. They're coming up with crickets so far."

According to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff, the suspect in the robbery at Universal Wireless entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, Dillhoff said.