Police continuing to investigate armed robberies

Another night, and two more armed robberies in the City of Kenosha.
And as of yet, there aren't many answers to plenty of questions.
Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday morning that detectives are continuing to follow leads in what is now four armed robberies that have happened the past two days.
In the span of just nine minutes Tuesday night, police were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. to Universal Wireless, 7520 Pershing Blvd., and then at 7:47 to Subway, 3721 80th St., both for calls of an armed robbery.
Nosalik said that each of the robberies appears to have the same motive, but for now, it's unknown at this point in time if they're connected.
"Our detectives are working on it," he said. "They're working with other agencies to see if they have matching thing, normal, investigative work that you would assume would go into this stuff. They're trying to figure it out. They're coming up with crickets so far."
According to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff, the suspect in the robbery at Universal Wireless entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, Dillhoff said.
The robbery was the second this month at a Kenosha cell phone store. Police previously reported that, on Oct. 8, a man entered the Metro PCS store, 4124 52nd St., brandished a gun and robbed the shop.
Nine minutes after the Universal Wireless incident, an "unknown person" entered Subway with a gun and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Dillhoff stated that no injuries were reported, and a suspect description was not immediately available.
On Monday night, police responded to the Subway at 3931 52nd St., at 7:32 p.m., for a report of a heavy-set Black male dressed in all black clothing, who entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
The clerk was unharmed, and police reported the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Also Monday, police were called to the Dollar Tree, 6816 Green Bay Road, just before closing time, for a report of an attempted robbery. The suspect in that incident was described as a Black male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, who fled the scene, but did not take anything.
No injuries were reported.
"There's nobody in custody in these, and we don't have any solid leads," Nosalik said. "There's quite a few armed robberies in the last month. (The detectives) are full steam ahead trying to figure this out."
Nosalik said there are some working theories, but at the moment, that's nothing more than speculation on why there's been such a string of robberies in a short amount of time.
But he did say, it may be a sign of difficult times.
"I think people think they can just run rampant and not be held accountable," Nosalik said. "That's speculation on my part, too. We've seen violent crime, not only here in Kenosha, but across the United States since some of these civil unrests have taken place in some of our cities. It kind of goes hand-in-hand.
"It's a sign of the times. There's civil unrest. There's political unrest. There's manipulation of the truth and facts. There's misinformation being spread. It's all the same buzzwords now that we're all getting tired of hearing. I think it's a culmination of everything. It is an unhealthy time for society right now."
