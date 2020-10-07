Police investigating armed robbery at smoke shop

Kenosha Police continued an investigation into an armed robbery at a local smoke shop Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at 8:06 p.m. at Azara Smoke N Vape, 5506 75th St., when a male entered the store and brandished a handgun at an employee before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. No one was injured.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Evidence technicians at the scene, however, were in the process of viewing store video following the incident late Wednesday, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.