Police investigating armed robbery at smoke shop

Kenosha Police continued an investigation into an armed robbery at a local smoke shop Wednesday night.
The robbery occurred at 8:06 p.m. at Azara Smoke N Vape, 5506 75th St., when a male entered the store and brandished a handgun at an employee before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. No one was injured.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Evidence technicians at the scene, however, were in the process of viewing store video following the incident late Wednesday, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!