Police investigating armed robbery at smoke shop
Kenosha Police continued an investigation into an armed robbery at a local smoke shop Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at 8:06 p.m. at Azara Smoke N Vape, 5506 75th St., when a male entered the store and brandished a handgun at an employee before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. No one was injured.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Evidence technicians at the scene, however, were in the process of viewing store video following the incident late Wednesday, he said.

