Police investigating carjacking; victim not injured

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle while parked in the 2200 block of 63rd Street Sunday.

The man, according to police, had been sleeping in the vehicle when three males confronted him, including one who had a gun and ordered him out of the vehicle in the 5:42 a.m. carjacking, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. Schaal said the victim was not injured.

The vehicle was recovered an hour later in the 2300 block of 57th Street. No arrests have been made.

