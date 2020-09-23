Police investigating report of shots fired Wednesday morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents who live near the intersection of 61st Street and 11th Avenue reported a gun fight in the area Wednesday morning.

Kenosha Police received multiple calls about gunfire at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Joe Nosalik said there was evidence at the scene that there were shots fired and that at least two people were involved.

He said it did not appear that anyone was injured and that there were no homes that were struck. No one is in custody. Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate.

