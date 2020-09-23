 Skip to main content
Police investigating report of shots fired Wednesday morning
Residents who live near the intersection of 61st Street and 11th Avenue reported a gun fight in the area Wednesday morning.

Kenosha Police received multiple calls about gunfire at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Joe Nosalik said there was evidence at the scene that there were shots fired and that at least two people were involved.

He said it did not appear that anyone was injured and that there were no homes that were struck. No one is in custody. Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate.

Tags

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert