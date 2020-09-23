Police investigating suspicious accident that left man with serious head injury

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police continued an investigation into a suspicious accident that left a 33-year-old Kenosha man with a serious head injury Tuesday night at 85th Street east of Seventh Avenue in the Kenosha Dunes.

Motorists called police at 7:31 p.m. after they discovered the man at the side the road. Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said when the motorists found him, the man was bleeding from his head.

“We got down there and found that he had significant head trauma,” Jung said. Several “good Samaritans” had been trying to help the man, Jung said.

Paramedics initially transported the injured man to Froedtert Hospital Pleasant Prairie. He was later transferred by ambulance to the trauma center at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. His condition was not known.

Jung said Kenosha police assisted in checking for the man’s vehicle to see if it was parked near the scene and to try to identify him. The man’s name was not immediately released.

“Because of his injuries, he wasn’t able to communicate with us,” he said. Jung said the man’s injuries appeared to be serious.

Exactly how the man was injured is still under investigation, however, he said.