Police practicing social distancing to stem COVID-19 spread

Police and first responders are taking steps to stay safe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

When responding to calls, they are asking residents to speak with them outdoors and to let them know if they’re sick or have symptoms related to the virus.

“The Kenosha Police Department wants to reassure the citizens of Kenosha that law enforcement services will continue to be provided. Response to emergencies will not be interrupted,” according to a media release issued by Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

Officers are following the hygiene protocols provided by health officials, and the department is urging the public to do the same.

In order to maintain social distancing, officers responding to homes will ask residents to talk outside unless entering is essential to an investigation. People who may have the symptoms of COVID-19 should share the information with dispatchers prior to police arrival.

“If the police contact is spontaneous, and you are aware that you are symptomatic, please let us know. Our officers can then take precautionary measures to protect themselves from virus transmission, which will help ensure that our officers remain on duty,” Nosalik said.