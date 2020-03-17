Police practicing social distancing to stem COVID-19 spread

Police and first responders are taking steps to stay safe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
When responding to calls, they are asking residents to speak with them outdoors and to let them know if they’re sick or have symptoms related to the virus.
“The Kenosha Police Department wants to reassure the citizens of Kenosha that law enforcement services will continue to be provided. Response to emergencies will not be interrupted,” according to a media release issued by Lt. Joseph Nosalik.
Officers are following the hygiene protocols provided by health officials, and the department is urging the public to do the same.
In order to maintain social distancing, officers responding to homes will ask residents to talk outside unless entering is essential to an investigation. People who may have the symptoms of COVID-19 should share the information with dispatchers prior to police arrival.
“If the police contact is spontaneous, and you are aware that you are symptomatic, please let us know. Our officers can then take precautionary measures to protect themselves from virus transmission, which will help ensure that our officers remain on duty,” Nosalik said.
“Please do not take offense if our officers recognize symptoms of COVID-19 during a police contact and take measures to protect themselves from virus transmission.”
No hoarding
Authorities said residents should not to hoard grocery items or sanitizers.
“The successful control of this virus will depend on our ability to work together as a community and have consideration for all," he said.
Those with general law enforcement questions should refrain from asking police to respond to their homes. General questions can be answered on the non-emergency line at 262-656-1234.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management and the county’s division of health is asking residents with questions about COVID-19 to call 211. The service is free, confidential and multilingual.
The number is available 24 hours, seven days a week in southeastern Wisconsin and can connect residents with needed family, health and social services.
Cancellations, closures, changes
- Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, is closed until further notice.
- Marcus Cinemas in Sturtevant, 10411 Washington Ave.. and Gurnee, Ill., 6144 Grand Ave., are closed until further notice.
- Salem Lakes village offices are closed until further notice, with the exception of early voting and the election. The public is requested to communicate with the villageby telephone, email and fax: phone 262-857-2368, fax 262-857-2136, mail 19801 83rd, Bristol WI 53104, email clerk@villageofbristol.org, web www.villageofbristol.org
- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, which provides free tax preparation service, has been suspended until further notice. The program’s website, www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, is the best resource for information and changes in service availability.
- All Kenosha County Library System branches remain closed, tentatively planning to reopen April 6. Due dates of all materials originally due during these closures will be extended to April 8. Kenosha Public Library and Community Library are offering library reference services and curbside pickup. Check www.mykpl.info and www.communitylib.org for more information. A 90-day digital library card is available by visiting sharelibraries.info. It can be used to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital movies, digital music, eComic books, and digital TV shows using these apps: OverDrive, Libby, or Hoopla.