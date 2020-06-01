Police respond to armed individuals downtown past city-issued curfew

Sgt. Matthew Strelow said officers responded to the group that was reported to be at 58th Street and Sixth Avenue. He said the members had apparently been concerned about protecting businesses from vandalism and rioting from Sunday. Officers responded to the group shortly before 9 p.m., less than an hour after Mayor John Antaramian declared an 8 p.m. city curfew for Monday and Tuesday. The curfew lifts at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.