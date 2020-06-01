You are the owner of this article.
Police respond to armed individuals downtown past city-issued curfew
Police respond to armed individuals downtown past city-issued curfew

Kenosha police briefly questioned a group of armed individuals in downtown following the city-issued curfew Monday night.

Sgt. Matthew Strelow said officers responded to the group that was reported to be at 58th Street and Sixth Avenue. He said the members had apparently been concerned about protecting businesses from vandalism and rioting from Sunday. Officers responded to the group shortly before 9 p.m., less than an hour after Mayor John Antaramian declared an 8 p.m. city curfew for Monday and Tuesday. The curfew lifts at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The individuals, he said, were notified of the curfew and left without further incident. They were not cited.

A day ago, vandalisms of local businesses occurred following evening protests in Kenosha over police brutality that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

