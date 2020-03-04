You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police seek driver who fled injury accident at Highway 50 and 104th Avenue
View Comments
top story

Police seek driver who fled injury accident at Highway 50 and 104th Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
PLEASANT PRAIRIE ACCIDENT.png

Pleasant Prairie Police are seeking information on this pickup truck and its driver who fled the scene of an injury accident that occurred at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 50 west of 104th Avenue.

 Courtesy of Pleasant Prairie Police Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking information on a vehicle and its driver who fled the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 50 near 104th Avenue.

According to police, a westbound, dark-colored pickup truck struck another vehicle at 3:24 p.m. then fled the scene.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The pickup truck sustained damaged to the front driver's side. Another motorist captured a photo of the fleeing vehicle with a dashboard camera.

Anyone with information about the crash or the pickup truck should contact Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7333 and refer to Case No. 20-03572 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics