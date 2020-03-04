Police seek driver who fled injury accident at Highway 50 and 104th Avenue

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking information on a vehicle and its driver who fled the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 50 near 104th Avenue.

According to police, a westbound, dark-colored pickup truck struck another vehicle at 3:24 p.m. then fled the scene.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The pickup truck sustained damaged to the front driver's side. Another motorist captured a photo of the fleeing vehicle with a dashboard camera.

Anyone with information about the crash or the pickup truck should contact Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7333 and refer to Case No. 20-03572 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

