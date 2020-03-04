Police seek driver who fled injury accident scene at Highway 50 and 104th Avenue

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police are seeking information on a vehicle and its driver who fled the scene of a two-car accident involving injuries at the intersection of Highway 50 west of 104th Avenue.

According to police, the accident occurred at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday when a dark-colored pickup truck driving westbound on Highway 50 struck another vehicle, injuring two people. Paramedics transported the injured motorists to a local hospital. Their conditions, however, were not known.

The driver of the pickup, which incurred damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side, fled the scene, but not before another motorist captured the accident on a dashboard camera.

Police continue to investigate the crash and encourage anyone who has information to help identify the vehicle and driver to contact the department, referencing Case No. 20-03572, by calling 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

