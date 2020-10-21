Porcaro will be back to manage Kingfish

Mike Porcaro will be back to manage the Kenosha Kingfish for a second season, the Northwoods League franchise announced this week.
Porcaro was hired to lead the team on the field prior to the 2020 season, succeeding Duffy Dyer, who had managed the team since its inception in 2014. Porcaro led the team to a 17-9 record and the championship of the modified Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers over the summer.
"We're very excited to have Mike back with the Kingfish for the 2021 season," Kingfish president Steve Malliet said in a news release. "He did an admirable job this past season with much success on the field during a unique year for everyone."
A Racine native who played under Scott Staude at Burlington High School, Porcaro began his coaching career as the bench coach for the NWL's La Crosse Loggers in 2015. He was an assistant coach at Milwaukee School of Engineering from 2016-20 and this year landed as an assistant at his alma mater, NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee.
While at Milwaukee, Porcaro was named the 2013 Horizon League Player of the Year and honorable mention All-American, one of just three players in program history to earn All-American honors for baseball. Porcaro also played in the NWL for the Loggers during the summers of 2013-14.
"I'm looking forward to returning as field manager with the Kingfish in 2021," Porcaro said. “I'm excited to build on last year's success, bringing back a strong nucleus from 2020 and adding some exceptional new talent in 2021."
