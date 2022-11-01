Prairie Springs Park Veterans Memorial to get new dedications, Sunday Nov. 6

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The community is invited to a public Veterans Day Ceremony to pay special tribute and honor America’s servicemen and women. It will be held at the Pleasant Prairie Veterans Memorial at the southeast corner of Prairie Springs Park Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6.

The free event will start at 1:30 p.m., with a service to dedicate new memorial bricks and a moment of silence.

The celebration marks the 15th anniversary of the dedication of the Pleasant Prairie Veterans Memorial. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to join as the Village recognizes the sacrifices and contributions made by those who served in uniform and the battles they fought to protect this nation's freedoms.

Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

To learn more about the dedication of a brick or bench at the memorial site, call (262) 925-6765 or visit www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/parks_and_recreation/veterans_memorial. Forms are also available at the Roger Prange Municipal Center, 8600 Green Bay Road, and Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.