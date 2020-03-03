Presenters speak on youth vaping, tobacco dangers, prevention and where to go for help

Melanie Crandall stood behind a table littered with at least dozen items a parent might find among their teenagers’ belongings.
A can of soda. Pens. Lipstick. Flash drives. A phone case. A hoodie.
Upon closer inspection, however, all were used by teenagers for vaping and smoking e-cigarettes, said Crandall, a program support specialist for Your Choice prevention education.
“See this? It looks like an ordinary lipstick case. No one would think twice,” she said. “But you open it up, and there’s no lipstick. It’s for vaping.”
The can of soda, made to look like Mountain Dew but labeled “Mtn Dew,” is actually vaping liquid. The hoodie, equipped with a drawstring tube, featured a vaping device at the ends.
Crandall’s group was among the health partner agencies that took part in the American Heart Association’s community dialogue “Clearing the Air: The Truth about E-Cigarettes & Your Community” Tuesday night at Indian Trail High School and Academy.
The event included presentations on health risks, targeted marketing and discussions for how parents, educators and others can identify signs of youth vaping and tobacco products use.
Other collaborating partners included the Kenosha Unified School District, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Froedtert South, KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition and the Kenosha County Division of Health.
Who vapes?
Local data shows that more students are using vaping products compared with traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes, chewing tobacco and cigars.
According to a 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey given to Kenosha Unified high school students, 21% of those participating in the survey said they used vaping products within the past 30 days.
Use was greatest, 28%, among seniors in high school.
In addition, 49% of respondents said they had tried vaping, while only 7% said they had used tobacco products.
According to the survey, 46% of vapers and tobacco users had tried to quit in the past 12 months.
Even before the country’s first fatal case of vaping-associated lung injury occurred in Illinois last August, Children’s Hospital saw its first case in mid-June, according to Dr. Louella Amos, a Milwaukee pediatric pulmonologist.
“Previously healthy kid, summertime, severe respiratory distress. Several days to weeks later, we had five teens who were admitted by July 10 with the same history — severe respiratory distress and no previous history,” Amos said. “But the one thing that tied all these patients together was e-cigarette use.”
Two weeks later, eight teens were admitted with similar lung injuries, forcing a state alert. At first, doctors thought it would be local problem, she said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, 2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury have been reported across the country, with 68 deaths confirmed in 29 states as of last month.
While deaths associated with e-cigarette use have decreased since the initial reporting last fall, the youngest victim to succumb was a 15-year-old boy in Texas who died in January, according to Amos.
No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
Symptoms
Amos said among the first symptoms reported by youth are gastrointestinal — abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
“Some lost over 40 pounds over their last six months to a year,” she said, adding they sought care for gastrointestinal disorders before respiratory distress set in.
She said other signs were “flu-like” — coughing, shortness of breath and the inability to do day-to-day activities.
“None of them really had symptoms to distinguish a viral illness from what was really going on,” she said. “But it’s not common to have a viral respiratory illness in the summertime.”
All said they had vaped with substances that contained nicotine, THC, CBD products or a combination.
A CDC investigation has identified Vitamin E acetate, a humectant used to dilute liquids used in vaping, as a primary cause of the lung injuries.
According to Amos, the substance was found in the lung fluid of 94% of patients who had e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injuries.
While E-cigarettes and vaping have often been falsely perceived as a safe alternative to smoking, JUUL vaping devices, popular for their sleek design that is easy to hide, actually contain more nicotine, according to presenters.
Difficult to halt
Tim Nikolai, senior community impact director for the American Heart Association, said in many ways, the “deck is stacked against” youth, whether due to peer pressure, intense marketing, flavors, mascots and the addictive qualities of the products.
“The very name of vaping is intentional to disassociate itself from traditional tobacco,” he said. “There’s a mindset out there that ... anything that taxes or limits e-cigarettes is hurting jobs in our communities. But the reality is that a lot of these products are manufactured by the same companies manufacturing traditional tobacco products.”
And the perception that vapers are just inhaling water vapor is also false, he said.
“So confronting those lies is definitely something that’s important, and a lot of that tends to lead itself to ... the mental health interactions that lead to and exacerbate that addiction,” he said.
He said parents should also be vigilant, paying attention to what kids say about where youths purchase vaping devices and in general, to their children’s purchasing habits.
Nikolai encouraged them to support “Tobacco 21,” the national campaign aimed at raising the minimum legal age for tobacco and nicotine sales in the United States to 21.
Under federal law, it is illegal to sell nicotine to those under 21 years of age. Without state or municipal ordinances designating enforcement, it has been difficult to enforce as FDA funding covers compliance only up to the age of 18. Currently, 18 states have laws that restrict nicotine sales to individuals 21 and older.
Jami Van Brocklin, a Racine resident who attended the community forum, said she believes education similar to the DARE efforts ought to be re-introduced at the elementary level to stem the tide of vaping.
“Elementary school kids have this knowledge already. If you just explain to them, they will understand,” said Van Brocklin, whose 10-year-old-son Ronin did a project on the science behind vaping addiction. “You don’t have to wait until middle school. You need to teach it in elementary school.”
Matt St. Martin, Indian Trail assistant principal who addressed about 15 people who attended the forum, said he was encouraged by parents’ willingness to learn more about the issue.
“I think your presence here and being willing to learn ... is very powerful, and spreading the message to your friends and beyond this is going to be very helpful,” he said.