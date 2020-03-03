Presenters speak on youth vaping, tobacco dangers, prevention and where to go for help

A CDC investigation has identified Vitamin E acetate, a humectant used to dilute liquids used in vaping, as a primary cause of the lung injuries.

According to Amos, the substance was found in the lung fluid of 94% of patients who had e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injuries.

While E-cigarettes and vaping have often been falsely perceived as a safe alternative to smoking, JUUL vaping devices, popular for their sleek design that is easy to hide, actually contain more nicotine, according to presenters.

Difficult to halt

Tim Nikolai, senior community impact director for the American Heart Association, said in many ways, the “deck is stacked against” youth, whether due to peer pressure, intense marketing, flavors, mascots and the addictive qualities of the products.

“The very name of vaping is intentional to disassociate itself from traditional tobacco,” he said. “There’s a mindset out there that ... anything that taxes or limits e-cigarettes is hurting jobs in our communities. But the reality is that a lot of these products are manufactured by the same companies manufacturing traditional tobacco products.”

And the perception that vapers are just inhaling water vapor is also false, he said.