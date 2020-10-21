Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park groundbreaking taking place virtually; available online Wednesday

SOMERS — Officials with the planned Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center in Somers have invited the public to a “virtual groundbreaking” as it begins construction at its 288-acre campus at I-94 and Highway E amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Putting the health and safety of our neighbors first, as well as regarding state and local COVID-19 safety protocols, we’ve transformed our previously planned in-person groundbreaking event into a virtual community celebration,” said Rob Havers, president and CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library. “It was important for us to find a way to share the vision for the PAMPC with the Village of Somers, because their input on this project is vital and we want our new neighbors engaged every step of the way.”

To mark the groundbreaking, an original video was planned to be made available to the public Wednesday night on the PAMPC website: pritzkerarchivespark.com. It features PAMPC leaders and supporters as they share their inspiration for the project and provide insight on the unique features and community benefits of the development.