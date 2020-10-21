 Skip to main content
Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park groundbreaking taking place virtually; available online Wednesday
Military Archives and Memorial Park

SOMERS — Officials with the planned Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center in Somers have invited the public to a “virtual groundbreaking” as it begins construction at its 288-acre campus at I-94 and Highway E amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Putting the health and safety of our neighbors first, as well as regarding state and local COVID-19 safety protocols, we’ve transformed our previously planned in-person groundbreaking event into a virtual community celebration,” said Rob Havers, president and CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library. “It was important for us to find a way to share the vision for the PAMPC with the Village of Somers, because their input on this project is vital and we want our new neighbors engaged every step of the way.”

To mark the groundbreaking, an original video was planned to be made available to the public Wednesday night on the PAMPC website: pritzkerarchivespark.com. It features PAMPC leaders and supporters as they share their inspiration for the project and provide insight on the unique features and community benefits of the development.

“The development of this project is critical for our economy,” says Missy Hughes, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary and CEO. “Various communities in Wisconsin depend on tourism to bring revenue. Having a special project like this in a unique village and town like Somers gives us the opportunity to draw new visitors that will help our community prosper.”

Surprises planned

The groundbreaking initiative will continue with several "surprises" in store for the community leading up to Veterans Day, as the Pritzker Military Foundation will donate flags to the Somers community so residents can raise an American flag to honor hometown veterans. Somers residents will be able to pick up the flags at the David Leet American Legion Post 552 in Somers at a date and time to be announced soon.

The Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park project was created out of a need for additional space to house the archival collections of the museum and library in Chicago. The state-of-the-art, institutional archive will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections that include books, artifacts and other historical materials, PAMPC staff said.

Each project component will serve to extend the mission of the museum and library “by uniting the past with progress by advancing historic preservation, increasing the public understanding of military history and the sacrifices made by those who served,” a press release about the groundbreaking explained.

The full PAMPC project will be completed in phases over an estimated 10 years. The first phase of the project will include the Pritzker Military Archives Center, designed by JAHN, an award-winning, internationally recognized architectural firm, along with the surrounding community green space.

Construction will follow on the Midwest Firearms Education & Training Center and Cold War Veterans Memorial, while the building of commercial archival space will be completed on demand.

“It is the highest priority of the PAMPC to create a development of lasting value to share with our neighbors,” Havers said.

Environmental considerations

Fewer than 7 percent of the total 288 acres will have buildings on them with a focus on preserving green space. Wetlands will remain undisturbed and buildings will be energy efficient and utilize solar panels and rainwater collection for re-use, PAMPC staff said.

Construction, led by Pepper/Riley Construction and TAWANI Development, is set to begin later this month, with workers following appropriate COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

To view the groundbreaking video and for more information about the Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center, go online to pritzkerarchivespark.com.

Community members can also sign up on the website to receive project updates via email.

Dr. Rob Havers

Missy Hughes has been appointed to lead the WEDC

Hughes

About the project

The following components are planned to developed in phases at the Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center campus in Somers:

Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC)

These facilities will be located on the highest point of the property, on the Northeast corner. The spaces will support the Pritzker Military Museum & Library’s (PMML) mission to preserve the past, present, and future of the citizen soldier. Will feature a Gallery Center that is approximately 9,400 square feet for public viewing, offering the local community the opportunity to immerse themselves in history.

Midwest Firearms Education & Training Center (MFETC)

The MFETC will be built underground, making it fully enclosed. Air filtration will exceed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard guidelines.

Licensed and certified in-house instructors will provide classroom and interactive training to beginners as well as more advanced students on subjects like concealed carry, home defense, firearm safety, distance shooting, and modern sporting rifle.

Researchers, historians, and the public will have the opportunity to operate historical replicas and modern firearms to better understand the experiences of the Citizen Soldier.

Cold War Veterans Memorial 

The memorial dedicated to those who have served from 1945-1991 will be a publicly accessible display where citizens can honor, reflect and learn about the bravery and sacrifice displayed to further the freedom that our country enjoys.

Commercial Archives

A high-tech archival facility and will adhere to best practices in conservation, available for lease to other organizations and individuals in need of this type of space.

Community Green Space

There will be dedicated public access to walking and bike paths and picnicking areas surrounding the Pritzker Military Archives Center and Cold War Veterans Memorial during business hours. This includes 7,440 linear feet of walking paths.

Online coverage

