Produce company plans to go forward at former Dairyland site

Ald. Jan Michalski moved to deny approval because of the uncertainty the city still faces not having such an agreement already in place.

“A number of the commissioners had a lot of issues with this. But for me, the primary issue was a matter of immunity,” he said. “This is part and parcel of the whole process,” he said.

While Mayor John Antaramian, who has experience dealing with the issue with another sovereign nation during his past dealings with the failed Menominee proposed casino at the site, has offered some assurances the deal would not be done without the waive, Michalski would rather have an “iron clad” agreement in place.

“I think it would be much cleaner to approve the whole thing … with the sovereignty issue settled, iron-clad, with no question,” Michalski said.

Antaramian, who passed the gavel to Council President David Bogdala so that he could speak, said there is urgency to review and approve Heartland’s plans.

Antaramian said that the sovereign immunity issue would be dealt with in the future developer’s agreement and that the Potawatomi are willing to waive it.