Promised Land in Trevor devastated by tornado, COVID-19

“We had 10 people who were baptized that evening,” McDowell said. “It just exceeded our expectations.”

Mission born out of tragedyThe property and ministry that is Promised Land Park was born out of a true-life tragic story that Rick was thrust into, ultimately resulting in him making “a promise to never wait too long again.”

It started with Rick rushing to the aid of a young boy whose family was in a car accident that orphaned the 6-year-old. Years later, Rick, who led a teen youth group at a Kenosha church, felt a calling to reach out to the boy, named Danny, to see how he was doing. But he didn’t.

Not long after, a 17-year-old boy’s body was found in the marina. It was the same boy. He had been living with his grandmother just a few blocks from the church where Rick worked with teens. The boy committed suicide.

“I failed to find Danny when the Lord nudged me to look for him as a teen,” Rick said. “I waited too long.”

An inventor, Pinter used the money he made when he designed the equipment used by McDonald’s to toast its McMuffins to purchase the 53-acre property off of Highway C in Trevor and opened Promised Land Park in 1997.