Promised Land in Trevor devastated by tornado, COVID-19

TREVOR — The tornado that hit Trevor on Aug. 10 left a path of destruction through Promised Land Park, a 53-acre retreat with a small lake and programming available to families, churches, youth groups and schools.
Rick and Diann Pinter, who own the property at 29039 Wilmot Rd. and operate the nonprofit, do not live on site. They got a call from a neighbor that some trees had fallen across the entrance road.
Upon arrival, they discovered the damage — which they later learned is not covered by insurance — was far greater.
“We were in shock when we saw the devastation,” Rick said.
He estimates 150 significant trees were downed during the storm, about 50 of which were at least 100 years old.
“This storm took out most of those old-growth trees,” Rick said.
In addition to the trees that block the road, a large tree fell and crushed the deck that overlooks the water, the beach was cluttered with debris and another tree landed on the pavilion at the archery range.
So many trees fell along the trail to the clearing where they offer paint ball that a new trail had to be created to reach the far areas of the park.
Thankful for volunteers
Over the course of the four days following the tornado, Rick said about 85 people helped remove debris from the main area of the park.
Among them were volunteers from Christ Community Church of Zion, Ill., and the Disaster Response Team from Journey Church in Kenosha, and an anonymous benefactor hired Bienemann’s Quality Tree Service to help.
“I am just humbled by the number of people who came out to help,” Diann said. “They were coming out of the woodwork.”
Rick estimates the volunteers provided 500 man hours over the course of four days.
“That would have taken me and Diann the rest of our life,” Rick said.
Mike McDowell, pastor at the Zion church, said they were not able to hold their annual baptism event in Lake Michigan this year because beaches in Zion are closed on the weekend.
So, they scheduled a baptism event for Sunday, Aug. 16, at Promised Land.
“I didn’t think it would be possible,” Rick said after seeing the mess at the beach.
The volunteers proved him wrong. Journey Church disaster volunteers, who had taken part in a chainsaw course at Promised Land last fall, put their experience into action and members of the church youth groups hauled away the branches.
On Sunday, 317 parishioners from the congregation of approximately 500 people filled the beach to witness the event.
“We had 10 people who were baptized that evening,” McDowell said. “It just exceeded our expectations.”
Mission born out of tragedyThe property and ministry that is Promised Land Park was born out of a true-life tragic story that Rick was thrust into, ultimately resulting in him making “a promise to never wait too long again.”
It started with Rick rushing to the aid of a young boy whose family was in a car accident that orphaned the 6-year-old. Years later, Rick, who led a teen youth group at a Kenosha church, felt a calling to reach out to the boy, named Danny, to see how he was doing. But he didn’t.
Not long after, a 17-year-old boy’s body was found in the marina. It was the same boy. He had been living with his grandmother just a few blocks from the church where Rick worked with teens. The boy committed suicide.
“I failed to find Danny when the Lord nudged me to look for him as a teen,” Rick said. “I waited too long.”
An inventor, Pinter used the money he made when he designed the equipment used by McDonald’s to toast its McMuffins to purchase the 53-acre property off of Highway C in Trevor and opened Promised Land Park in 1997.
“The park was built for very specific purposes: to help grow churches; to foster family bonding; and to have a place where we would be able to serve the disabled,” Rick said.
To advance the mission of providing an affordable place for these groups to recreate, find respite and reflect, the Pinters have never taken an administrative salary from the nonprofit they formed. Rick said they were fortunate to be able to live off the royalties from his inventions.
In addition to lakefront and beach activities, they created an archery pavilion and range, an outdoor paintball arena, hiking trails, picnic and bonfire areas and places for quiet reflection.
Pandemic impacts park
The tornado damage is not the only issue the Pinters have faced this year. The COVID-19 pandemic caused roughly 85% of the groups that reserved the park to cancel events. Most of the 15% that did not cancel were scheduled to use the park free of charge as part of the nonprofit’s mission to serve those with low income.
As a result of lost revenue, the Pinters have had to dip into their retirement savings to cover operational expenses.
“We have no money to rebuild,” Pinter said, choking back his tears.
In an effort to help the Pinters replace the deck and gazebo destroyed by the tornado, Kristin Heiny, whose son was baptized there, has created a crowdfunding campaign.
Donations are being accepted through GoFundme.com. The fundraising page can be found by searching the words “Promised Land Park” or at this link: https://gf.me/u/yr5at4.
