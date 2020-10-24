Proposed Afrocentric academy seeks independent charter status

If approved, Sankofa would be authorized to apply for the grant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in February and would then be given final notification in May.

Rooted in

African historyAs a whole, the education system in the U.S., according to Bell-Myers, has deprived all children because it has inadequately addressed the history of African Americans. Sankofa, she believes, would address those inadequacies.

“You are not able to honestly tell the American story without Africa. Sharing the whole story from the beginning and not the middle provides a complete and inclusive narrative of humanity,” she said. “The lack of historical knowledge of all people has lessened the value of everyone. Although no one is more important than another, each group has its unique value that is priceless to our humanity.”

She said the purpose of Sankofa is to provide access to “a rich, Afrocentric curriculum for educationally disadvantaged students, no matter the color of their skin, in an environment that enhances the physical, mental health, and overall well-being of students and families.”