Proposed Afrocentric academy seeks independent charter status

A proposed local academy with an Afrocentric curriculum focused on educationally disadvantaged youth is seeking to become an independent public charter school to serve students of diverse backgrounds in the pre-kindergarten to eighth grades.
The proposed Sankofa Community Academy is working with the University of Wisconsin’s Office of Educational Opportunity, which approved the first phase of the group’s application this fall, according to Andrea Bell-Myers, Sankofa’s founder and a teacher at Brass Elementary. The state office assists prospective, public independent charter schools by serving as a incubator for educational innovations.
Bell-Myers along with a group of educators and community members has spent the last three years developing the proposed academy, which is looking to open in August of 2022.
In its first year, the academy would open with pre-kindergarten through second grades, while adding a grade level each year through eighth grade. At full operation, the proposed school would have a capacity of 200 students.
Currently, the board of directors of the proposed academy are “engaged in discussions” with entities with two possible locations in Kenosha, she said.
Saturday schoolSankofa also has plans to create a “Saturday school” beginning in January, she said.
“This will allow an opportunity for parents and their children pre-k through eighth grade to experience firsthand what a culturally responsive Afro-rich educational experience is,” she said. “(It would be) a place where we embrace the whole child, by sharing the whole story, so that all children are inspired to grow and become whole.”
Since 2017, the proposed academy’s board of directors — composed of community members and educators — has been assessing the needs of African American students at the elementary and middle school level, where the gaps in achievement continue to be most substantial. They view the school as a way to help struggling African American youth.
Turned down
by UnifiedBell-Myers initially proposed the school to be an “instrumentality charter” under the auspices of the Kenosha Unified School District. Such a charter would have received funding to operate and staffing directly from the district.
Following a multi-stage review, however, Unified administration earlier this year ultimately decided against moving forward with Sankofa. A district charter review team cited concerns about budgeting, salaries, space for the school and facilities costs.
Some, however, recommended the school might benefit by operating as an independent public charter, which is a district unto itself.
At the time, Sankofa was seeking School Board authorization in order to apply for nearly $1 million in state funding for planning, implementation and charter establishment. Under the new process, it is currently applying for about $800,000 and is proposing a fundraising match for the same amount.
In its first phase of the review process for independent charter status, Bell-Myers said that Sankofa currently does not have an additional partnering sponsor or organization, but has not ruled out Unified as one of them.
Fundraising, summit planned
In addition to applying for the federal funds, the academy expects to pursue grants and other scholarships and philanthropy to support operational expenses, which are expected to amount to $150,000 for the strategic planning year August 2021-22.
This fall, the academy, for instance, will play host to what organizers expect to become an annual fundraising event to solicit support from community donors, according to Bell-Myers.
A summit with invited guests and panelists is also planned for Nov. 1 via Zoom teleconference.
During the planning year, she said the academy would be applying for an additional five years of implementation funding through the federal charter school program. The federal funding would supplement per-pupil funds received from the state, she said, enabling the proposed school to develop a fee structure and advancement strategy to assure financial stability and sustainable growth.
Valuable lessonBell-Meyers has said she viewed the Unified charter review committee’s critique as a valuable lesson and one that motivated her to seek opportunities with those who shared her group’s vision, which includes a curriculum that promotes equity and inclusion. She said the need for “emancipatory education” coupled with community support has aided Sankofa organizers to develop a relationship with the Office of Educational Opportunity enabling it to apply for independent charter authorization and funding.
Director Aaron Seligman, who oversees the office, said independent charter candidates first submit a proposal prospectus and then their formal proposal in the second phase, before they are reviewed by an advisory council. A proposal that receives favorable recommendation would begin a third phase involving contract negotiations between the charter and the University of Wisconsin’s Board of Regents, which gives the final approval.
To date, the Office of Educational Opportunity has authorized three charters currently in operation, he said, and another that is expected to begin next year. It has also turned down three charter proposals, he said.
He said he was not able to discuss Sankofa’s application in its first phase, however, the office publishes the full application of each no matter the outcome when the process is complete.
If approved, Sankofa would be authorized to apply for the grant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in February and would then be given final notification in May.
Rooted in
African historyAs a whole, the education system in the U.S., according to Bell-Myers, has deprived all children because it has inadequately addressed the history of African Americans. Sankofa, she believes, would address those inadequacies.
“You are not able to honestly tell the American story without Africa. Sharing the whole story from the beginning and not the middle provides a complete and inclusive narrative of humanity,” she said. “The lack of historical knowledge of all people has lessened the value of everyone. Although no one is more important than another, each group has its unique value that is priceless to our humanity.”
She said the purpose of Sankofa is to provide access to “a rich, Afrocentric curriculum for educationally disadvantaged students, no matter the color of their skin, in an environment that enhances the physical, mental health, and overall well-being of students and families.”
The education provided would engage with and address structural bias and racism in the existing curriculum and develop students who can navigate and counter the structural inequity present in society today, she said.
Drawing from the practice of teaching of Temple University’s Molefi Kete Asante, Bell-Myers said while Greece, Rome and other western European societies have been the basis of traditional curriculum, Sankofa’s focus on Africa as the initial location of human development aims to shift curriculum to be more inclusive so that all students are able to identify and make personal connections to history.
“Schools that include an Afrocentric curriculum and emancipatory pedagogy have been demonstrated to improve outcomes for all students — no matter their ethnicity, race, or gender — and to reduce or eliminate gaps,” she said. “Sankofa Community Academy aims to become such a school.”
