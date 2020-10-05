Proposed city mask ordinance has public airing, decision deferred 30 days

A proposed ordinance requiring all who visit local businesses in Kenosha, including employees and customers, to wear face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, was considered by a city committee last week.
It also mandates wearing masks in public buildings and on public transportation and that businesses with 10 or more patrons or 50 percent of the business’ occupant capacity, provide seating spaced at least six feet apart between parties. Under the proposal, businesses found not in compliance would be fined up to $500.
Exemptions to the ordinance include children 5 years or younger, those who fall under existing exemptions as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for medical and mental health conditions and developmental disabilities covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act among others.
Members of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee discussed the proposal and held a public hearing before deferring action for 30 days. If approved, the ordinance would expire in March 2021.
Ald. Bill Siel, who proposed the ordinance, cited protocols of major health organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services among others that advise mask wearing, along with social distancing and hand washing, as effective ways to contain or minimizing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The proposal comes at a time when the state has begun to see a surge in cases and new record highs for confirmed infections. Wisconsin currently has a mask mandate in effect; however, several communities, including Green Bay, Milwaukee, Racine, Shorewood, Superior and Wauwatosa have ordinances in place on top of what the state requires.
Siel cited Mayo Clinic’s recommendation for face masks and their widespread use to reduce the spread of the virus in public settings.
“In countries requiring face masks, testing and social distancing early in the pandemic have successfully slowed the spread of the virus,” he said.
Businesses in his district are already following the protocols stipulated in the proposed ordinance, including the use of masks and the reducing customer capacity in order to minimize risks of spreading the disease. Many had been following them even before the state mask mandate went into effect in August, he said.
That mandate, which was set to expire Sept. 28, has now been extended through Nov. 21.
He said he felt the city should support local businesses that have already been following practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and who have “put up with a lot of grief from people who don’t think face masks do any good.”
Those who spoke during the public hearing, however, opposed the ordinance, including Katy McCray who likened the use of masks to medical treatment and cited a case in which the Supreme Court sided with one man’s right to refuse such medical treatment. She argued that masks are a form of medical treatment and “citizens are granted the liberty of choice in regards to their health and wellness.”
McCray said she wasn’t seeking to minimize the seriousness of any health crisis, but rather to “balance our response to what we philosophically believe about human rights and the role of government.”
She said she is happy to comply with whatever a business requires.
“But the government should not have the authority to rule in favor of this proposal,” she said. Nor should the state of Wisconsin have the authority to enact this (mask) mandate in the first place.”
She said as a mother two she is also concerned about the emotional, social and mental health effects of mask wearing.
“We do not know what effects prolonged masking has on a child’s development. Plain and simple,” she said.
Steve Rosenberg, who submitted his comment online, urged the committee not to support the proposed ordinance. Rosenberg, whose comment was read into the record, called on members to oppose it for the sake of the community’s financial stability and well being.
“This will cause further businesses to close and people to leave our good city,” he said. “Please put a stop to this proposal immediately.”
During committee deliberations, Ald. Jan Michalski challenged McCray’s application of Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court case to which she referred. He said the government has intervened, for example in quarantining families back when the measles were considered to be a public health crisis.
“There’s no constitutional prohibition about, say the government, forcing a quarantine,” he said.
Michalski said it was not a question of individual convenience but rather of preventing the spread of disease to others. Noting the state already had a mask mandate in place, he then proposed that the committee defer voting for 30 days.
Michalski said he wanted to be able to evaluate the trend of data in the latest round of infections and 30 days would allow for time to do so and to monitor the possibility of a court challenge to the state mandate.
“As long as (the state mandate) is in place, we don’t have to worry about this ordinance yet,” he said. “Should the governor’s mandate be struck down, then this ordinance becomes a little more important.”
Michalski said he also wants the Kenosha County Board to “step up” in offering a “broader based” mask mandate spanning all communities within its bounds, which he believes would be more effective than just having one community enact its own ordinance.
Ald. Keith Rosenberg called the proposal an “overreach” given the state’s mandate and supported the 30-day deferral. Rosenberg, however said that the pandemic has been “totally mishandled from the White House on down.”
“It should’ve been handled back in January when we knew about the virus and were lied to,” he said. “That’s why we’re in the predicament that we’re in right now.”
Ald. Eric Haugaard said he was concerned about fines, which he believed to be excessive.
Siel said, as the proposed ordinance reads, the fine would be “not to exceed $500.”
“So, it is wide open — $500 is the maximum,” he said. “I envision many other levels less than that.”
