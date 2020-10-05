Proposed city mask ordinance has public airing, decision deferred 30 days

The proposal comes at a time when the state has begun to see a surge in cases and new record highs for confirmed infections. Wisconsin currently has a mask mandate in effect; however, several communities, including Green Bay, Milwaukee, Racine, Shorewood, Superior and Wauwatosa have ordinances in place on top of what the state requires.

Siel cited Mayo Clinic’s recommendation for face masks and their widespread use to reduce the spread of the virus in public settings.

“In countries requiring face masks, testing and social distancing early in the pandemic have successfully slowed the spread of the virus,” he said.

Businesses in his district are already following the protocols stipulated in the proposed ordinance, including the use of masks and the reducing customer capacity in order to minimize risks of spreading the disease. Many had been following them even before the state mask mandate went into effect in August, he said.

That mandate, which was set to expire Sept. 28, has now been extended through Nov. 21.

He said he felt the city should support local businesses that have already been following practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and who have “put up with a lot of grief from people who don’t think face masks do any good.”