Proposed TID breezes through Plan Commission

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposed new Tax Incremental District in the village received glowing reviews during a public hearing Monday night.

And now it’s one step closer to fruition.

Backed by the lone comment from a resident and positive remarks from the commissioners, the proposal for TID No. 8 that covers 127 acres south of Highway 50 between 104th and 115th Avenues received unanimous approval and now heads to the Village Board for action at its Nov. 2 meeting.

From there, if the proposal continues to progress, it will head to the Joint Review Board for the second time on Nov. 17. The final step is for approval documents to be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue before the TID officially is created.

Plan Commissioner Wayne Koessl said he was pleased to see an area that struggled with developments for the past 40 years now with a plan that will only help the village in the long run.

“That’s been a site of blighted area for many years,” he said. “I think this development will add a lot to the village. This development is a plus for the village.”

Other commissioners agreed.