Protests occurring at courthouse; authorities responding to caravan in city
Protests occurring at courthouse; authorities responding to caravan in city

Authorities from several different jurisdictions are responding to protesters who have assembled on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse Monday night.

Scanner traffic has also indicated that authorities were responding to reports of a caravan of more than 10 to 15 vehicles traveling through the city.

The Metra station near the courthouse has been closed, along with surrounding streets.

Earlier this evening, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kenosha Police stopped several vehicles near 52nd Street and Interstate 94. The vehicles were said to have had "cancelled" license plates, according to authorities.

