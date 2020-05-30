Public health nurses busy with contact tracing work

“We need individuals to assist us,” Freiheit said. “Each one of the public health nurses that is on our disease investigation team is starting to meet some resistance. People are not sharing as much information.”

Gorr said because those who are being called by the contact tracing team have not been tested and may not yet know they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they are often skeptical about the call. He said their concern is understandable given the number of identity theft scams out there.

“You will get a little hesitancy at the beginning,” Gorr said. “They want to know your credentials and they want to know this is being kept private.”

While it may add legitimacy to the call, Gorr said they are not allowed to provide the name of the positive client they are believed to have come in close contact with.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.

“Passing by someone on a trail or passing by someone in a grocery store is not what we consider a close contact,” Freiheit said.