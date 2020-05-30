Public health nurses busy with contact tracing work

Kenosha County public health nurses interviewed 75 people last week who are considered to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of contact tracing efforts.
It is a number that is expected to increase given 155 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday, May 23, and Friday, May 29.
A total of 15 nurses are part of the contact tracing team at this time, said Evan Gorr, who leads the team.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic these nurses worked at the community health clinic and area schools. Now, they work to educate the public in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
“Our job as a public health nurse is to educate more than anything,” Gorr said. “Contact tracing helps us stop the spread. If we can get to those people who may have had contact with a positive case and stop them from going out into the community, stop them going to work, and stop them from potentially exposing others, we can cut that line instead of creating a bigger web.”
Last week, 25 people were part of the public health team contacting people whose tests came back positive. The number of people on each team varies based on current need.
Cooperation needed
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freitheit said people as of late have been reluctant to talk to disease investigation team members who are interviewing new positive cases and their close contacts.
“We need individuals to assist us,” Freiheit said. “Each one of the public health nurses that is on our disease investigation team is starting to meet some resistance. People are not sharing as much information.”
Gorr said because those who are being called by the contact tracing team have not been tested and may not yet know they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they are often skeptical about the call. He said their concern is understandable given the number of identity theft scams out there.
“You will get a little hesitancy at the beginning,” Gorr said. “They want to know your credentials and they want to know this is being kept private.”
While it may add legitimacy to the call, Gorr said they are not allowed to provide the name of the positive client they are believed to have come in close contact with.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.
“Passing by someone on a trail or passing by someone in a grocery store is not what we consider a close contact,” Freiheit said.
Gorr said if verbal confirmation is not sufficient, a Kenoshacounty.org email can help verify the caller’s credentials.
Positive test investigation
The disease investigation process starts when a positive result is received in the system. The positive case team will reach out to the patient that day. Three attempts will be made within a 48-hour period.
“It’s very rare that we cannot get a hold of someone,” Gorr said. “If we cannot reach them and they are considered high risk, we will send someone out to their house to deliver a letter.”
The initial interview with a positive patient takes about two hours. The goals of the interview are to assess the patient’s medical condition and syptoms, gather information for continued support and education, and obtain the names of people the patient may have been in close contact and the locations the patient visited.
Per CDC guidelines, information about pre-existing conditions may be collected and the interviewer will ask questions aimed at assessing if the patient works in a high-risk setting or occupation, such as in a food processing plant, correctional facility, or long-term care facility.
“We definitely need this information in order to educate, help people get better, and put people in isolation and quarantine,” Freiheit said.
Freiheit added that the process takes time as the CDC, which initially recommended information be collected about location and possible contacts during the previous two days, is now recommending collecting data for the previous 10 days.
“It’s going to require a lot more work on the part of the public health team,” Freiheit said.
She suggested people who are out and about keep a calendar and record their close contacts each day to help with this process should it arise.
“We rely on people’s honesty and integrity to help the public and to help those they may have exposed,” Gorr said.
The interviewer will explain to the patient the importance of self-isolation, provide isolation instructions and the criteria for discontinuing self-isolation. The health department can help arrange testing of family members.
Contact tracing process
CDC guidelines call for a close contact to a patient with confirmed or probable COVID-19 be notified of their exposure within 24 hours of contact or as soon as possible thereafter. Testing is recommended for all close contacts.
Educating people who have been in contact with a known positive patient about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, is the goal of contact tracing, Gorr said.
The contact tracing interview takes about 20 minutes.
If the person is experiencing symptoms, they are highly encouraged “to stay home from work” or get direction from their employer on coming to work.
“Some employers don’t want you to come in if you were potentially exposed,” Gorr said.
It is recommended asymptomatic close contacts quarantine for 14 days. If they are symptomatic, it is recommended they quarantine for at least 10 days, and go 3 days without symptoms before coming out of self-isolation.
“We try and have them practice social distancing, isolate from family members and limit travel to only necessities,” Gorr said, adding it is recommended they have someone else get their groceries and run their errands.
It is recommended they contact their primary care physician, however, the health department can help arrange for a test.
Gorr said the health department also has masks and thermometers available for those who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts if needed.
