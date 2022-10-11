Public hearing on Pleasant Prairie budget set for November

A public hearing for the Village of Pleasant Prairie’s 2023 General Government Budget has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. If approved residents would see the community tax levy increased by over $3.6 million.

Village staff presented the proposed 2023 budget to the Village Board during Monday’s meeting, including proposed revenues and expenses for operating, capital and debt service. The presentation reviewed the impact of the 2023 budget on the Village’s tax levy, increasing from $14,252,940 in 2022 to $17,912,503 in 2023.

Village staff say the levy change will have a small impact on the property tax bill.

The tax adjustment is associated with the public safety referendum that Pleasant Prairie voters approved in April 2022, enabling Pleasant Prairie to hire the necessary staff to maintain quality public safety services in the future.

Initially estimates put the tax impact of the public safety referendum at $42 for $100,000 of assessed property value, however recent calculations reveal a lower amount of $26 for $100,000 of assessed property value.

A median residential home in the Village valued at $322,500, or $237,200 in 2021, will translate to an estimated $83.22 increase in the Village portion of the tax bill.

The funds will cover Village services such as fire and rescue, police, community development, road improvements, and snow plowing.

The proposed 2023 budget includes full-time positions for 12 firefighter paramedics and four police officers and inflationary increases across most departments. Proposed capital purchases include $2.5 million for road improvements, $15.5 for a new law enforcement facility, $9.2 million to construct Fire & Rescue Station #3, and $1.5 million for a replacement fire engine and an additional ambulance.

Additional investments include upgrading the municipal phone system, designs for 93rd Street reconstruction between 63rd Avenue and 39th Avenues, an updated park and open space plan, Frisbee golf course improvements at Pleasant Prairie Park, replacing shop hoists in the maintenance bays, fleet vehicle replacements, a new plow truck and continuing Ash Tree replacement in right of ways.