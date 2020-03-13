Public input encouraged at meeting for proposed Village Green Center master plan

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village in partnership with a resident-driven steering committee and a Milwaukee-based architectural design firm will hold a public information meeting next month to discuss a draft master plan for Village Green Center, its proposed downtown development.
Rinka, an architectural firm and design collective that is designing the village’s long-awaited downtown community hub has created a draft concept master plan and civil site Analysis that will be presented to residents at the 6 p.m. public information meeting April 2 at the Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.
The meeting will be in an open-house format so residents can attend any time throughout the duration, according to village officials. Included will be a formal presentation given at the beginning of the session, with project concepts on display. Representatives from the architectural firm will present the vision of the proposed Village Green Center concept and answer questions.
The proposed Village Green Center mixed-use development consists of about 180 acres, generally located at Springbrook Road, 39th Avenue and Highway 165.
Residents are encouraged to attend the open house to review the draft plan and provide feedback, officials said.
Last year, conceptual planning for Village Green Center was facilitated over a seven-month period with collaboration from about 60 community members. Those involved focused on eight integral themes to create a common vision for the future downtown. The development is now being explored in greater depth during the master planning phase.
After receiving public feedback, Rinka, village staff and the steering committee will create a final master Plan. Zoning documents will also be developed to guide the layout for public and private improvements within Village Green Center.
Village officials said public input plays a vital role in helping shape the village's downtown.
“Community engagement is an essential part of the strategic plan for the Village Green Center,” said Nathan Thiel, Village Administrator. “The open house event will showcase initial concepts for the project and allow residents to share their voice. Resident feedback is critical in determining the vision, priorities, goals, and strategies for the future downtown area.”