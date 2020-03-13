Public input encouraged at meeting for proposed Village Green Center master plan

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village in partnership with a resident-driven steering committee and a Milwaukee-based architectural design firm will hold a public information meeting next month to discuss a draft master plan for Village Green Center, its proposed downtown development.

Rinka, an architectural firm and design collective that is designing the village’s long-awaited downtown community hub has created a draft concept master plan and civil site Analysis that will be presented to residents at the 6 p.m. public information meeting April 2 at the Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.

The meeting will be in an open-house format so residents can attend any time throughout the duration, according to village officials. Included will be a formal presentation given at the beginning of the session, with project concepts on display. Representatives from the architectural firm will present the vision of the proposed Village Green Center concept and answer questions.

The proposed Village Green Center mixed-use development consists of about 180 acres, generally located at Springbrook Road, 39th Avenue and Highway 165.

Residents are encouraged to attend the open house to review the draft plan and provide feedback, officials said.