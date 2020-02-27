Racine man who survived Molson Coors shooting shares what he experienced

Police didn’t immediately tell Mohr that anyone had been shot — “There’s a guy with a gun. Get to the safest spot possible,” they told Mohr.

“I figured it has to be a shooting or something,” he said.

Police ordered all of the staff to the westernmost point of the brewery campus, the tourist center, where employees waited for the all clear.

Most everyone was calm in the tourist center, Mohr said, except for one woman who appeared frantic and distraught. Mohr said he believed the woman “had actually seen someone get shot. She was crying. Besides her, everyone was pretty calm and taking direction.”

They were later released, but had to sign a form with name, address and contact information first. Mohr said he believed this was ordered by law enforcement, to get a record of everyone who had been on campus.

Over the past 24 hours, Mohr has spent his time talking to loved ones, letting them know what he went through and that he’s OK.

“I’m really fortunate,” he said. “It was a crazy experience. Something you don’t want to have to face.”