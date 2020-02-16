Racine police officer dies from injuries suffered in Hwy. 20 crash; was returning from ski trip

Dedicated to service, family

Diener, a Waterford High School graduate, grew up with public service. Jacobson is the Norway town chairwoman and served eight years as Racine County executive, retiring from the latter post in 2003.

Her father, Philip Jacobson, who died last September at age 87, served terms on the Norway Town Board and Norway Plan Commission.

“We are so proud of Jennifer,” Jacobson said. “Jennifer was married to Brian Diener and she is mother of Taylor, 15, a sophomore at Union Grove High School. Jennifer was a dedicated officer to the City of Racine and looking forward to retiring in less than two years.”

Diener enjoyed spending time with her family. In 2017, The Journal Times was invited to join her family at Waubeesee Lake in Town of Norway for an eclipse viewing party.

Diener talked about how she was able to kayak and hang out on the lake with family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“The food was good. The dog didn’t freak out and the company was exceptional,” Diener said of the day she spent with four generations of her family, including her daughter, mother and grandmother.