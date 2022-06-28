Racism and its connection to antisemitism topic of Courageous Conversation July 14

A sharp rise in antisemitic literature being distributed in Kenosha will be the topic of the next Courageous Conversation set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the Kenosha Civil War Museum.

“The Great Replacement Narrative: Connecting Racism and Antisemitism” is the title for the next Courageous Conversation, which is a series of community discussions jointly sponsored by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism (CDFR) and Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH). The discussion, which will be held in-person, is free and open to the public.

Antisemitic literature has been dropped anonymously in several Kenosha neighborhoods in over the past several months. Pamphlets, placed in bags of rice, falsely tie COVID-19 to the Jewish Community, and list other falsehoods.

“There has been an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in the United States in the past decade, with 2021 showing the highest rate of incidents in the past 40 years,” Rabbi Dena Feingold said. “Unfortunately, Kenosha has had more than its share of incidents, with the repeated distribution of antisemitic flyers in Kenosha neighborhoods over the past six months. This is not an issue of the Jewish community alone; all of us should be deeply concerned.”

Representatives from the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the Anti-Defamation League will kick off the discussion. Also participating in the discussion will be: Alderperson Jan Michalski, to give a local perspective on the rise of antisemitic literature; a representative of the Kenosha Police Department, to address the status of the investigation of the antisemitic literature drops; and Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple, will discuss the perspective of the local Jewish community about antisemitic literature. A member of CUSH will close the event by providing suggestions for action steps for the community.

For more information about this Courageous Conversation, visit the Kenosha CFDR FB page: Facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR.

