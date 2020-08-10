Rails to Trails project needs another $500K by next May; making pitches to government boards now

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — A group hoping to turn a former rail line into a recreational path for hiking and biking is still faced with its biggest challenge, a hurdle since its beginning about four years ago: money. And it’s a big price tag.

The proposed Rails to Trails path would run along the former Soo Line tracks, which stretches from the Kansasville area in the Town of Dover to the Village of Sturtevant. The rail has not been used in about five years.

A rail company still owns and maintains the land and would be selling the rights to use it. The total cost of the rights is $1.5 million.

The local group already has $1 million secured from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. But not having the last $500,000 would mean the end of the project.

The official deadline to have the money secured and the deal signed is May 1 next year.

“If we don’t secure this trail and secure this purchase, then it will be opened up to private owners who are interested in having access … which will essentially just kill any kind of chance in converting this to a trail,” Union Grove resident Larissa Gallagher said. “It’s going to be pretty much dead in the water.”

Pitfalls along the way