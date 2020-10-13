Randall School moves first grade to virtual learning

Randall School first grade students and homeroom teachers moved to virtual learning effective Friday, Oct. 9, after a staff member tested abnormal/positive for COVID-19. The district plans to return these classrooms to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 19.
“We are taking multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said.
The district followed the plan it established prior to the start of the school year should cases of COVID-19 arise and pivoted to virtual learning, Alstadt said.
Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.
“We recognize that quarantines and resulting changes to school schedules can be difficult for students and their families, but we want people to know that these procedures are being put into place to minimize the spread of the virus,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “I credit Randall School for its cooperation with the Division of Health’s guidance.”
The health department has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Close contacts include those who had direct physical contact with the COVID-19 positive individual, was within six feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes or who had contact with respiratory secretions from the individual such as those spread via a sneeze.
Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.
Those seeking testing for the virus can find a frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
