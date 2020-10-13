Randall School moves first grade to virtual learning

Randall School first grade students and homeroom teachers moved to virtual learning effective Friday, Oct. 9, after a staff member tested abnormal/positive for COVID-19. The district plans to return these classrooms to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 19.

“We are taking multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said.

The district followed the plan it established prior to the start of the school year should cases of COVID-19 arise and pivoted to virtual learning, Alstadt said.

Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.

“We recognize that quarantines and resulting changes to school schedules can be difficult for students and their families, but we want people to know that these procedures are being put into place to minimize the spread of the virus,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “I credit Randall School for its cooperation with the Division of Health’s guidance.”

