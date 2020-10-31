Randall School tax levy jumps 15.3 percent

The Randall School tax levy will increase 15.3 percent for the 2020-21 school year, though administrator Jeffrey Alstadt reports the tax rate will remain unchanged.
“Randall residents will see a consistent rate in their school-based tax levy for the third straight year,” Alstadt said.
The mill rate of $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value will result in the Randall School portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property at $1,376.
The overall levy will increase $801,471, from $5,247,297 in support of the 2019-20 school year to $6,048,768 for the 2020-21 school year. Of the total levy, $4,122,072 will support general day-to-day operations in the district, $1,798,945 will cover referendum debt, $77,751 will go to non-referendum debt, and $50,000 will support the Community Service Fund.
“This encompasses the debt payment for the referendum payment plus additional funds allocated to pay down debt early,” Alstadt said.
A larger than anticipated increase in state aid helped maintain the mill rate. State aid to the district increased 42 percent, or $654,342, from $1,556,932 to $2,211,274. In July, the state projected the increase would be 33.7 percent.
Alstadt added the district in April also implemented a Financial Preparedness Plan and a Zero-based Budget model to ensure “expenditures would be allocated toward achieving our objective to return to school.”
“We initially held raises for all non-teacher positions and contracted positions,” Alstadt said. “We also froze all non-essential purchases.”
General fund expenditures are budgeted to decrease 2.2 percent, or $188,172, from $8,585,648 in 2019-20 to $8,397,476 for the 2020-21 school year.
He said the district, based on the success of the financial plan, “will revisit retroactive raises for this school year,” was able to add additional sections, and purchased needed curriculum and other materials required for the school year.
“This year presented itself with several challenges,” Alstadt said. “We needed to change our operational systems and reduce class sizes to maintain excellence at Randall.”
Alstadt said the operational referendum was key in helping the district meet its financial goals.
“Without the referendum’s passing, it would have been extremely difficult to have supported our students returning for in-person instruction,” Alstadt said.
He said the district will revisit class sizes and open enrollment this winter.
“We have set a goal to control our growth and support our community,” Alstadt said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!