Randall School tax levy jumps 15.3 percent

The Randall School tax levy will increase 15.3 percent for the 2020-21 school year, though administrator Jeffrey Alstadt reports the tax rate will remain unchanged.

“Randall residents will see a consistent rate in their school-based tax levy for the third straight year,” Alstadt said.

The mill rate of $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value will result in the Randall School portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property at $1,376.

The overall levy will increase $801,471, from $5,247,297 in support of the 2019-20 school year to $6,048,768 for the 2020-21 school year. Of the total levy, $4,122,072 will support general day-to-day operations in the district, $1,798,945 will cover referendum debt, $77,751 will go to non-referendum debt, and $50,000 will support the Community Service Fund.

“This encompasses the debt payment for the referendum payment plus additional funds allocated to pay down debt early,” Alstadt said.

A larger than anticipated increase in state aid helped maintain the mill rate. State aid to the district increased 42 percent, or $654,342, from $1,556,932 to $2,211,274. In July, the state projected the increase would be 33.7 percent.