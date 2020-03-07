RangerVision 2020 to target athletic facility upgrades at Parkside

SOMERS — The athletic facilities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are about to get a major facelift.
On Thursday, in conjunction with Parkside Day, Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin announced the launch of RangerVision, a facility and fundraising plan targeted to transform the athletics and recreation facilities at the university.
Parkside competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and is the only NCAA Division II program in Wisconsin.
Phase I of the project is RangerVision 2020, a $5 million campaign that will enhance the indoor Sports & Activity Center. It includes the creation of two new facilities — a multipurpose indoor turf center that will be converted from the current pool area and the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center, named after the longtime men’s golf coach — as well as improvements to the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium and additional upgrades to the SAC.
Future phases of RangerVision outline a comprehensive outdoor plan, but RangerVision 2020 focuses on the SAC, with completion projected for summer 2021.
“Our vision for Parkside athletics and our university is rooted in positivity, progress and pride,” Gavin said in a news release. “The RangerVision 2020 campaign sets the stage for us to make transformational progress, create new sources of Parkside pride and to positively impact our campus and our community more than ever.”
RangerVision 2020 will run through the 2020-21 academic year and so far has generated more than $2.8 million during a “silent phase,” which includes contributions from individual donors, alumni and corporations, as well as support from the university and the state of Wisconsin.
Haribo partnership was a catalyst
The university’s 10-year partnership with Haribo was a catalyst for the De Simone Gymnasium enhancements.
“We’ve got a lot of money to raise,” Gavin said in an interview. “It’s a heavy lift. We’ve got a lot of money to raise to get these things done, but we’re off to a good start, and we know we can do it.
“It’s aggressive in terms of the fundraising goal and the timeline.”
Gavin, hired in July 2017, said plans and ideas for the project predate his arrival.
“It was kind of born out of multiple projects that were being talked about and underway concurrently,” Gavin said. “... What we are going to do with the pool has been a conversation, really, since predating my arrival here. The pool hasn’t had water in it in over three years, so it’s been a conversation, what is that space going to be? And then our desire to have an indoor golf facility.
“So those projects were happening or being discussed and planned and (had) conversations around what we would do, how much would it cost, how would we attack it? We decided that as certain things were falling into place, we wanted to kind of wrap it into this campaign called RangerVision 2020.”
Harsh spring weather
The two new facilities, the indoor turf center and the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center, will pay dividends for the athletic programs that begin their seasons in late winter and compete into the spring.
“Spring sports, the way the NCAA lays out the timeline, aren’t real conducive to southeastern Wisconsin winters,” Gavin said.
The indoor turf facility alone is a $2.5 million project. Of that, the state is funding $1.5 million as part of a project recently approved by the Building Commission. The pool will be filled in and covered with a subfloor, preparing the ground to be covered with 6,300 square feet of artificial turf.
This will most benefit the baseball and softball teams, which compete in the spring, as well as the men’s and women’s soccer programs, which compete in the fall. The facility will also be used for strength and conditioning, campus intramurals and other recreation activities, and Gavin said the university plans to rent it out to local athletic programs.
“Currently, our baseball and softball student-athletes have to go off campus for practice a lot,” Gavin said. “Being able to now go to their practice steps away from their locker room will be a really important improvement.”
It will also help with recruiting student-athletes.
“It’s going to be a much, much more effective space to bring a 17-, 18-year-old into and for them to envision, ‘OK, if I come here to play baseball, I’m going to be able to develop and practice effectively and really get better and be ready for the season,’” Gavin said.
The Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center will be created from the dance studio located on the second floor of the SAC. Half the room will remain a dance studio, with the south half being converted into the golf facility, which will contain simulators, turf for a putting green and chipping and netting systems.
De Simone improvements
The SAC facility that sees the most patrons is the De Simone Gymnasium, used by the volleyball team in the fall and the men’s and women’s basketball programs in the winter.
The forefront of the project is a complete reconstruction of the bleachers on both the north and south ends of the gym, allowing for differentiated seating sections. The project also has plans to create VIP seating areas on two levels of the west side of the gym and new state-of-the-art video boards and scorers tables.
“Our goal there is to enhance the atmosphere, enhance our ability to recruit effectively for the sports that compete in that space, to enhance the facility for other needs, both on campus and external,” Gavin said. “Commencement’s kind of the big one that we talk about around here, because we have multiple commencement ceremonies in there.”
Parkside’s longest-tenured coach, men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel, raved about the project.
“I am close to wrapping up Year 20 at Parkside and I can say without any hesitation that there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of this University and this Athletic Department!” Reigel tweeted.
“Our goals are not just to improve but to be the best — Music to every coach’s ears!!”
And the music of construction will be a welcome noise.
“It means Parkside’s getting better,” Gavin said. “That’s what I always tell our recruits. You want to pick a school that you know is going in the right direction that’s going to be a better school when you get your degree than the day you stepped foot on campus.
“I feel very adamantly that that’s true of our institution, and specifically athletics.”
According to Gavin, Partners in Design of Kenosha is one of the architects of the project. Other architects and construction vendors are to be determined.
