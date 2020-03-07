RangerVision 2020 to target athletic facility upgrades at Parkside

RangerVision 2020 will run through the 2020-21 academic year and so far has generated more than $2.8 million during a “silent phase,” which includes contributions from individual donors, alumni and corporations, as well as support from the university and the state of Wisconsin.

Haribo partnership was a catalyst

The university’s 10-year partnership with Haribo was a catalyst for the De Simone Gymnasium enhancements.

“We’ve got a lot of money to raise,” Gavin said in an interview. “It’s a heavy lift. We’ve got a lot of money to raise to get these things done, but we’re off to a good start, and we know we can do it.

“It’s aggressive in terms of the fundraising goal and the timeline.”

Gavin, hired in July 2017, said plans and ideas for the project predate his arrival.

“It was kind of born out of multiple projects that were being talked about and underway concurrently,” Gavin said. “... What we are going to do with the pool has been a conversation, really, since predating my arrival here. The pool hasn’t had water in it in over three years, so it’s been a conversation, what is that space going to be? And then our desire to have an indoor golf facility.