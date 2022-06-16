Ready, set march! Bristol Progress Days parade registration open

Registration for the Bristol Progress Days parade is now open. Businesses, organizations, elected officials, award winners and candidates are encouraged to register for the July 10 parade

The parade, is themed "May all Your Dreams Come True in 2022," will take place July 10, according to information from parade co-chairs Wendy Farrell and Regina LaForge.

Groups interested in participating in the parade are not allowed to distribute political materials and spray water. All animals must have waste collectors, and all drivers must be licensed and maintain a safe driving distance from other groups. Candy tossing is recommended.

The deadline to register for the parade is June 24, and registration forms can be found at bristolprogressdays.com

