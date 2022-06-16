 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ready, set march! Bristol Progress Days parade registration open

BRISTOL CANDY PARADE

Newly crowned Miss Bristol, Amanda Palmen, sits atop a Ford Mustang, as she waves to the crowd at the Bristol Progress Days Candy Parade on Sunday. Palmen was one of five contestants vying for title. She was crowned Friday during the opening night banquet.

 Terry Flores

Registration for the Bristol Progress Days parade is now open. Businesses, organizations, elected officials, award winners and candidates are encouraged to register for the July 10 parade

The parade, is themed "May all Your Dreams Come True in 2022," will take place July 10, according to information from parade co-chairs Wendy Farrell and Regina LaForge.

Groups interested in participating in the parade are not allowed to distribute political materials and spray water. All animals must have waste collectors, and all drivers must be licensed and maintain a safe driving distance from other groups. Candy tossing is recommended.

The deadline to register for the parade is June 24, and registration forms can be found at bristolprogressdays.com

