Realistic airsoft gun leads to shots fired call, four teens taken into custody

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is warning parents not to allow their children to play with realistic toy weapons after four teens were taken into custody last week after a shots fired call.

On Friday, July 29 at 11:20 p.m., PPPD officers were called to the 1800 block of 104th St. for multiple reports of shots fired, according to an official social media post. Four males, all under 18-years-old, were found who matched the description given by callers. One had what appeared to be a black firearm in his hand at the time of the encounter.

The males complied with the officer’s orders and were taken into custody, and the firearm was discovered to be an airsoft handgun with a mock suppressor and extended clip.

The post warned parents about letting children play with realistic toy weapons.

“We are so thankful this did not end in tragedy and that these teenagers complied with officers,” the post said.

The post also thanked the callers who reported the suspicious activity, and the officers who responded to the scene.