Rebirth of a hidden gem: Hundreds attend public opening of Anderson Arts Center

Anderson Arts Center welcomed hundreds of guests Sunday afternoon following a yearlong $4.3 million renovation projection that has helped shine a light on what many consider a hidden gem along Kenosha’s lakefront.
In the hallways and throughout the gallery of rooms upstairs and downstairs, the air was filled with both happy chatter and hugs, as well as contemplation and marvel — the breath of a new life for downtown’s historic cultural hub. Anderson’s official grand opening to the public featured 176 works of art — from paintings to photography and sculptures with the exhibits of “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group, a juried show.
It was the first time Todd Kreuser and his son Beck, of Kenosha, have ever set foot inside Anderson Arts Center. The younger Kreuser said he was drawn to the photography exhibits. The elder Kreuser, however, had been watching the construction unfold and just had to see the final product.
“We wanted to see the building because it’s been under renovation for such a long time,” he said. “They did a nice job. It’s very nice. I always drive by the lake so it was interesting to see it.”
The renovation, which began in January of last year, was a jointly funded project of city of Kenosha and Kenosha County, which invested $4.3 million preservation and modernization of the 90-year-old building on the grounds of the Kemper Center. Among the improvements included the installation of a new heating and cooling system, bathrooms compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards and roof and exterior repairs are all part of the project.
The arts center, located at 6603 Third Ave., was once the home of Janet Lance Anderson, also a Kemper Hall graduate. Constructed between 1929 and 1931, it became part of the Kemper Center in 1990 as Kemper staved off private development in the mid-1970s. Anderson officially opened to the public as an arts center in 1992.
In addition to art exhibits, the center is the home of the annual Gallery of Trees during the winter holidays and Twilight Jazz outdoors in the summer time, along with cultural and hands-on programs and activities for children and adults alike.
Hannah Skendziel, of Kenosha, came to the opening to support her aunt, Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou, whose work “What is Love” featured oil on a large wooden panel. Skendziel, who is a regular visitor to the center, was impressed with the renovation.
“It’s very beautiful. All the different rooms and I think the house itself is gorgeous to look at and the paintings in it too. It’s really very nice,” she said. “Our family will come for the different art shows and Christmas and, of course, the trees.”
John Sorensen, Wilmot High School band director, said he enjoyed how the building was renovated.
“I like it when they bring back the old buildings,” said Sorensen, who was checking out how the building was fitted for heating and cooling. “I like the new comfort level for anybody who’s going to be coming in here. So that’s nice. It’s a gem on the lakefront. We can all enjoy it a little bit more now.”
Rena Lee, Anderson’s newly-hired administrator, said that, at the private opening held Saturday night for local patrons and dignitaries, the excitement for the center was very palpable.
“They were very blown away,” Lee said. “Everyone, I think, is ready for this new chapter to begin, and the sky is the limit for the Anderson Arts Center starting now. I’m excited to be a part of that new movement.”
Petrifying Springs sign
ice castle valentine 1.jpg
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
ROLLOVER
ROLLOVER
WHEATLAND VOTING
*WHEATLAND VOTING
WHEATLAND VOTING
WHEATLAND VOTING
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
COFFEE POT
pike river path
Lake Terrace artist's rendering
KUDZIN
wheatland firehouse 1.jpg
wheatland firehouse 2.jpg
wheatland firehouse 3.jpg
Beyond the Call cover.jpg
Eileen Rivers
Location of proposed Zilber Group spec buildings.png
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.