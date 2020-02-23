Rebirth of a hidden gem: Hundreds attend public opening of Anderson Arts Center

The arts center, located at 6603 Third Ave., was once the home of Janet Lance Anderson, also a Kemper Hall graduate. Constructed between 1929 and 1931, it became part of the Kemper Center in 1990 as Kemper staved off private development in the mid-1970s. Anderson officially opened to the public as an arts center in 1992.

In addition to art exhibits, the center is the home of the annual Gallery of Trees during the winter holidays and Twilight Jazz outdoors in the summer time, along with cultural and hands-on programs and activities for children and adults alike.

Hannah Skendziel, of Kenosha, came to the opening to support her aunt, Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou, whose work “What is Love” featured oil on a large wooden panel. Skendziel, who is a regular visitor to the center, was impressed with the renovation.

“It’s very beautiful. All the different rooms and I think the house itself is gorgeous to look at and the paintings in it too. It’s really very nice,” she said. “Our family will come for the different art shows and Christmas and, of course, the trees.”

John Sorensen, Wilmot High School band director, said he enjoyed how the building was renovated.