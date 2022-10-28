Red Kettle campaign to kick off in Kenosha Nov. 11

The Salvation Army of Kenosha County will kick off its “Red Kettle Campaign” on Friday, Nov. 11, at noon at Woodman’s, 7145 120th Avenue.

The public is invited to join the advisory board, corps council, divisional leaders, and a small band ensemble in front of Woodman’s. “We will share the Christmas goal for this year and kick off the beginning of the bell ringing for the ‘Red Kettle Campaign,’” a release from the organization announced.

The Salvation Army encourages people to visit registertoring.com to sign up for two or more 2-hr shifts to ring bells at one of its kettle locations around the county.

History has it that, in 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome — funding the project.

“Where would the money come from, he wondered,” according to the organization’s website. “He lay awake nights, worrying, thinking, praying about how he could find the funds to fulfill his commitment of feeding 1,000 of the city’s poorest individuals on Christmas Day.”

McFee recalled his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.

The next day Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.

Six years later, the kettle idea spread from the west coast to the Boston area. It grew nationwide in the following years.

Toy shop

The Salvation Army of Kenosha has also started accepting online applications for Christmas assistance (toy shop). Please visit saangeltree.org to fill out an application if you need help. Applications need to be filled out before Nov. 21.