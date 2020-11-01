Reminder: Kenosha City Hall closed for business Nov. 3, with a few exceptions -- like voting

Kenosha City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed for business on Tuesday, Nov. 3, due to elections with a few exceptions, according to city officials.

The exceptions are:

• Voters dropping off their absentee ballots by 8 p.m.

• Individuals inquiring about hospitalized voters, sequestered jurors or new Wisconsin residents who recently moved to Kenosha another state and do not qualify for the 28-day residency requirement.

• Media and observers for Absentee Central Count.

Throughout Kenosha, the City Clerk’s office has installed six new official ballot drop boxes, which voters are encouraged to use. The last pickup will be 7 p.m., Nov. 3; then,the drop boxes will be locked, according to city officials. Drop boxes are at the following locations:

• City Hall, 625 52nd St.

• Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

• Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave.

• Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road

• Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

• Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

Voters can also deliver their ballots to City Hall, if too late to return them via U.S. mail. They should NOT drop off ballots at polling places on Election Day. Anyone submitting a ballot after 7 p.m., must hand deliver it to City Hall. All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

