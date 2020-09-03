Residents show support for Biden at Civic Center Park

Susan Cooper of Kenosha sat with several other Biden supporters along Sheridan Road.

“We came here in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in support of the Blake family and in support of Biden/Harris,” Cooper said. “I am happy Biden is here to be respectful of what is going on in Kenosha.”

Kenneth Turner of Kenosha and his friend Ron, who did not wish to give his last name, were the only two Trump supporters in Civic Center Park just before noon Thursday.

They carried an American flag and a “Thin Blue Line” flag to show their support for law enforcement. Turner spoke with two people who were there to share their opinions about issues important to them as Black men.

Others at the park accused the two Trump supporters of being there to “agitate.”

Candy Rahn of Ohio and a man who was with her — both taking cellphone video — approached Ron, who was leaning up against a tree, and yelled in his face. Ron remained silent and walked away.

Other local residents who were there to support Biden said while they disagree with Trump supporters, it is a public park and everyone has a right to their opinion.

