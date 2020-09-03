Residents show support for Biden at Civic Center Park

Eric Kreuser of Kenosha turned his truck and trailer into a mobile billboard in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and parked it adjacent to Civic Park Thursday.
Sheets of plywood painted blue read “Stop stupid,” “Flush the Failure 2020” and “Lock him up.” Kreuser painted “Make America smart again” on the edge of the trailer.
“I want Trump to know how I feel,” Kreuser said. “I back Biden. I embrace solutions, not excuses.”
He was one of a contingent of Biden supporters — and two Trump supporters — who gathered at Civic Park prior to Biden's arrival to take a political stand.
“I heard Biden was coming to Kenosha and wanted to meet some other Biden supporters,” Cheryl Strokis, a Kenosha native who now lives out of state, said. “I’m excited he’s coming here to talk with people. I’m appalled with all the guns.”
Michelle Stauder of Kenosha said she felt compelled to go to Civic Center Park with her homemade Biden/Harris 2020 sign, even though she didn’t think Biden would stop there during his visit.
David Swartz and Courtney Charlemane, also of Kenosha, carried a Wisconsin for Biden campaign sign and a homemade sign that reads, “Dump Trump.”
“I just believe if Donald Trump is reelected for another four years it’s going to be the end of Democracy as we know it,” Swartz said, adding he is not in favor of Trump’s plan to defer the payroll tax. “I just believe Joe Biden is a better candidate.”
Susan Cooper of Kenosha sat with several other Biden supporters along Sheridan Road.
“We came here in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in support of the Blake family and in support of Biden/Harris,” Cooper said. “I am happy Biden is here to be respectful of what is going on in Kenosha.”
Kenneth Turner of Kenosha and his friend Ron, who did not wish to give his last name, were the only two Trump supporters in Civic Center Park just before noon Thursday.
They carried an American flag and a “Thin Blue Line” flag to show their support for law enforcement. Turner spoke with two people who were there to share their opinions about issues important to them as Black men.
Others at the park accused the two Trump supporters of being there to “agitate.”
Candy Rahn of Ohio and a man who was with her — both taking cellphone video — approached Ron, who was leaning up against a tree, and yelled in his face. Ron remained silent and walked away.
Other local residents who were there to support Biden said while they disagree with Trump supporters, it is a public park and everyone has a right to their opinion.
