Revocation hearing on Coins Sports Bar's liquor licenses adjourned

The fate of Coins Sports Bar's liquor licenses remained unclear Monday night.

The city’s Licenses and Permit Committee voted to adjourn a revocation hearing on the bar's liquor licenses late Monday and take the matter up next Thursday.

The popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. is in danger of losing its liquor licenses or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges. Monday's hearing lasted nearly seven hours.

The Kenosha Police Department is recommending that the liquor licenses of the bar be revoked or suspended after months of “recurring disorderly events” that “require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources.”

The department filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed about a dozen incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months.

Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times, outdoor drinking and physical altercations, according to the complaint. One Kenosha police officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4.

The most recent incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day resulted in gunfire. In that incident, a man was killed in the tavern’s parking lot. Three others were injured, one seriously.

Police arrived that morning to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot. The complaint states that 33 officers from the Kenosha Police Department and five other outside agencies responded to gain control of the situation.

“That the recurring disorderly events at the premises require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources and the associated crowds and gunfire present an ongoing threat of imminent danger to the officers’ safety responding to the premises as well as to the business patrons and those that reside in the surrounding neighborhood,” the complaint from Police Chief Eric Larsen reads, “Now, therefore, complainant requests the suspension and/or revocation of the (licenses). “

The committee heard testimony from about a dozen police officers Monday night. Body camera footage was also shown.

Deputy City Attorney Matthew Knight said the city's witnesses all testified Monday.

Coins’ attorney Anthony Nudo said he will present a defense of the bar next week.

The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin, who have owned the bar for less than two years. Knight said problems at the bar started only after it was sold to them by members of Gascoigne family.

This is a developing story.

