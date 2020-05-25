Richard I. Bong: Remembering Wisconsin’s “Aces of Aces”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the nation pauses to solemnly honor its fallen military heroes on Memorial Day, few names in Wisconsin are more revered than that of Poplar native U.S. Army Air Force Major Richard Ira Bong, one of America’s most decorated World War II fighter pilots.

The country’s “Ace of Aces” with 40 downed enemy aircraft “kill” victories in Pacific Theater aerial combat action, Bong is widely revered as America’s all-time highest-scoring fighter pilot.

Said to be “quiet, shy and introverted on the ground,” in the cockpit Bong was anything but, described as “aggressive, hostile and fearless in the air.”

Known for his penchant for taking on his aerial enemies in head-on duels that logged at least 16 of his 40 aerial kills, Bong was famously noted as telling his squadron mates that the secret to his success was his strategy of getting close enough to his enemy to “put the gun muzzle in the Jap’s cockpit.”

On one notable sortie, Bong returned to base with a flat right tire and a right tail boom riddled with hits and severed hydraulic lines — along with a smile on his face as he surveyed the damage.

‘Know what makes it tick’