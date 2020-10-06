Riverview School tax levy to increase

SILVER LAKE — An 11.2% increase in the Riverview School tax levy was approved at the recent annual meeting in support of the 2020-21 budget, which shows a deficit of $70,505.

“We are planning to utilize fund balance money to cover the current budget deficit,” Administrator Jon Schleusner said, adding the district is still working to reduce the deficit. “This is a budget year with significant uncertainty even now, three months into the fiscal year, and the next few weeks will be interesting as we finalize our numbers.”

Many rural school districts have successfully gained authority from electors via referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap to help fund school operations. It is often the only option left when fund balances are depleted to cover budget deficits.

“We are not planning to go to an operational referendum at this time, but we are monitoring our finances and fund balance and may need to look at an operational referendum at some point in the next few years,” Schleusner said. “The next state budget cycle will be closely watched by districts throughout the state, and the effects of the economic downturn may well impact state and federal funding.”

As of June 30, the district reported a health fund balance of $2,110,800, or 36.79% of expenditures.