ROLL CALL: Congressional votes in Congress

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week:

HOUSE VOTES

STUDENT LOANS AND FRAUD: The House has failed to override President Trump’s veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 76), sponsored by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., that would have voided a September 2019 Education Department rule concerning the process by which former students at public and private schools seek forgiveness of their federal student loans due to alleged fraud by their schools. Lee said the rule would allow for-profit schools to “wreak havoc on the lives of these students and take advantage of American taxpayers.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said preserving the rule would ensure that “all colleges and universities will be held accountable, defrauded students will see relief, and taxpayer dollars will be better protected.” The vote, on June 26, was 238 yeas to 173 nays, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)

