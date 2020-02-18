Rose, Suchy win top votes in 15th District aldermanic race

An incumbent and a city employee will advance to the spring general election as the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s primary polling for city council’s District 15 seat.

Alderman Jack Rose received the most votes with 352, or 45%, followed by Kenneth Suchy, with 214 votes, or 27%.

Jody D. Hoffmann, who served 17 years in the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, came in third with 165 votes, or 21%, according to the unofficial election returns posted on Kenosha County’s website. There were six write-in votes.

The results are unofficial until a canvass of the votes later this week.

Rose, a six-year member of council, campaigned on safety and bettering the community as the city continues to develop.

Suchy, a first-time candidate who works in the city’s water utility as an engineering technician, has said he hopes to bring “balance and focus” while holding projects to high standards.

They will face each other in the April 7 general election.

