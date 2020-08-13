Rural county high schools offer in-person and virtual options

Kenosha County’s two rural public high schools will have both in-person and virtual options for students at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westosha-Central High School announced students will be offered these options:
Face-to-face instruction four days per week, with a virtual day on Wednesday through October, at which time it will be re-evaluated.
A fully virtual learning model.
The deadline for families to choose one of the two options was Aug. 6. Administrator John Gendron said 160 students, or 14% of the student body, chose the fully virtual learning option.
Wilmot Union High School announced these three instructional options:
Face-to-face, all students present in classrooms, five days a week
Face-to-face four days a week with one virtual one day
A fully virtual program through Apex as a semester-long commitment.
Families were asked to respond by Aug. 11 to a survey with questions about which option they want and about transportation plans or needs. Of those who responded, 85 students, or 8.7%, indicated they would prefer the virtual option.
Daily in-school screening for COVID-19 is not planned in either district. Rather, guidelines are being provided for at-home screening. Face coverings are required to be worn by staff and students at both schools, with the exception of some circumstances, such as removing masks to eat.
The plans also include information on busing, lunch periods, visitation and extracurricular activities.
For example, the re-opening plan for CHS includes these additional changes and rules:
Initially, students will not be permitted to use their lockers before, during or after school to avoid students gathering in close proximity. Rather, they must carry items in a backpack. Student locker use will be revisited in late October as students may need a place to store coats with the weather change.
Passing periods have been reduced from five minutes to four minutes.
The number of lunch periods was increased from three to six to promote social distancing. A maximum of six students will be allowed per lunch table with an empty seat between each student.
The re-opening plans for each district are subject to change and are available on their websites: https://www.wilmothighschool.com/reopening-plan.cfm and https://www.westosha.k12.wi.us/.
