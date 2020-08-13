Rural county high schools offer in-person and virtual options

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County’s two rural public high schools will have both in-person and virtual options for students at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westosha-Central High School announced students will be offered these options:

Face-to-face instruction four days per week, with a virtual day on Wednesday through October, at which time it will be re-evaluated.

A fully virtual learning model.

The deadline for families to choose one of the two options was Aug. 6. Administrator John Gendron said 160 students, or 14% of the student body, chose the fully virtual learning option.

Wilmot Union High School announced these three instructional options:

Face-to-face, all students present in classrooms, five days a week

Face-to-face four days a week with one virtual one day

A fully virtual program through Apex as a semester-long commitment.

Families were asked to respond by Aug. 11 to a survey with questions about which option they want and about transportation plans or needs. Of those who responded, 85 students, or 8.7%, indicated they would prefer the virtual option.