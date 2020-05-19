Rural farmers Markets set to open this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rural farmers’ markets in the tri-county area of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, and the Wilmot Flea Market at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, will open within the week under COVID-19 operational guidelines recommended by state and federal agencies.

The flea market and the Twin Lakes Farmers Market will open the first time this season Sunday.

“We are expecting this to be an amazing season,” Kim Adcock, manager of the market in Twin Lakes, open for its second season outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Avenue, said. “We will have between 10 and 15 vendors this week.”

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Booths will be spaced six feet apart and vendors will be wearing masks, Adcock said.

While food vendors have always been allowed to be open as an “essential business,” now that the Safer at Home order has been lifted vendors that offer handcrafted items and other products are now also able to offer their wares at the market.

Adcock said six-foot distance social distancing markers will not be present, but believes everyone will be “respectful of each other’s space.”

“I think everyone is very mindful right now,” Adcock said.