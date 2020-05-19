Rural farmers Markets set to open this weekend

Rural farmers’ markets in the tri-county area of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, and the Wilmot Flea Market at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, will open within the week under COVID-19 operational guidelines recommended by state and federal agencies.
The flea market and the Twin Lakes Farmers Market will open the first time this season Sunday.
“We are expecting this to be an amazing season,” Kim Adcock, manager of the market in Twin Lakes, open for its second season outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Avenue, said. “We will have between 10 and 15 vendors this week.”
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Booths will be spaced six feet apart and vendors will be wearing masks, Adcock said.
While food vendors have always been allowed to be open as an “essential business,” now that the Safer at Home order has been lifted vendors that offer handcrafted items and other products are now also able to offer their wares at the market.
Adcock said six-foot distance social distancing markers will not be present, but believes everyone will be “respectful of each other’s space.”
“I think everyone is very mindful right now,” Adcock said.
Wilmot Flea Market, which charges an admission of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children ages 6-14, announced via social media it will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Organizers were not able to be reached for comment Tuesday. However, Denise Zirbel, Kenosha County Fair Manager, said bathroom facilities will be open on the grounds.
Burlington, Lake Geneva markets open May 28
The Burlington and Lake Geneva farmers’ markets will open for the season Thursday, May 28.
The market in Burlington in Whemhoff Square, located at the intersection of Pine and Washington streets next to the Burlington Public Library. It is open every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. The Lake Geneva market is located at Horticulture Hall, 330 Broad St. and is open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The market will look very, very different,” manager Carol Reed, who also manages the farmers market at Milaeger’s in Racine that opened two weeks ago as an essential business. “The vendors will be spread out and there will be one-way traffic through the market.”
Reed said there will be no food sampling and patrons will not be able to come into contact with the products at the 17 vendor booths.
While face coverings are not required, they are being recommended, and hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the market. Reed said she is hoping people will be patient, kind and respect people’s individual choices to wear masks or go without.
“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do as a market manager,” Reed said.
Sites change how they operate
Those who are sick or who live with a family member in a high-risk group are asked not to attend and it is suggested people consider shopping independent of children and pets, though this is not a requirement. It is also suggested people use debit or credit cards for payment and if paying with cash they come with a variety of bills and coins in order to make an exact payment.
Vendors that offer prepared foods will package it for consumption outside the market grounds as no consumption of food will be allowed on site.
The Food Share program will be operational and, clean sanitized tokens will be available.
A virtual market is also available at burlingtonfarmersmarket.com so patrons can order goods online for pick-up at the market to limit the amount of time spent on site.
The Lake Geneva market will operate under similar procedures.
“When we open it will look a little different,” a post on the market’s social media page reads. “You will only be able to walk one way, you cannot touch any of the product, you will point to it and the vendors will place it in a bag for you. We will have a hand washing station and all vendors will have hand sanitizer.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/LGFarmersMarket/ or http://www.horticulturalhall.com.
