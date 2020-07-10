Rural high schools faced with decrease in state aid; most elementary districts to see increase

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both rural Kenosha County high schools and four of the nine elementary schools are facing a decrease in general state aid, according to projections released by the state Department of Public Instruction.

Final state aid figures will not be released until October. The projections, which may change, are provided to help local districts build their budgets for the 2020-21 school year.

General school aid is the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. The estimate is based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data reported by school districts to DPI, as well as the level of funding approved in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.

A district’s general aid can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three numbers in the general equalization aid formula, which include property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, as well as a difference in funds available from the state.

The following are the projections released by DPI for public school districts west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County:

High schools

Westosha-Central High School – Decrease of $386,982, or 7.23 percent, from $5,349,484 to $4,962,502.