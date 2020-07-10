Rural high schools faced with decrease in state aid; most elementary districts to see increase
View Comments
alert top story

Rural high schools faced with decrease in state aid; most elementary districts to see increase

{{featured_button_text}}
westosha central high school

Westosha-Central High School

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Both rural Kenosha County high schools and four of the nine elementary schools are facing a decrease in general state aid, according to projections released by the state Department of Public Instruction.

Final state aid figures will not be released until October. The projections, which may change, are provided to help local districts build their budgets for the 2020-21 school year.

General school aid is the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. The estimate is based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data reported by school districts to DPI, as well as the level of funding approved in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.

A district’s general aid can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three numbers in the general equalization aid formula, which include property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, as well as a difference in funds available from the state.

The following are the projections released by DPI for public school districts west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County:

High schools

Westosha-Central High School – Decrease of $386,982, or 7.23 percent, from $5,349,484 to $4,962,502.

Wilmot Union High School – Decrease of $477,952, or 12.53 percent, from $3,815,584 to $3,337,632.

Elementary schools

Brighton School – Increase of $76,043, or 49.65 percent, from $153,153 to $229,196.

Bristol School – Increase of $319,233, or 9.11 percent, from $3,502,534 to $3,821,767.

Lakewood School – Decrease of $270,127, or 18.43 percent, from $1,465,529 to $1,195,402.

Paris School – Decrease of $15,365, or 15.09 percent, from $101,830 to $86,465.

Randall School – Increase of $324,350, or 33.68 percent, from $1,556,932 to $2,081,282.

Riverview School – Decrease of $88,516, or 3.34 percent, from $2,650,255 to $2,561,739.

Salem School – Increase of $115,424, or 1.65 percent, from $7,010,882 to $7,126,306.

Trevor-Wilmot School – Decrease of $306,149, or 8.82 percent, from $3,472,169 to $3,166,020.

Wheatland Center School – Increase of $173,474, or 7.56 percent, from $2,294,344 to $2,467,818.

Of the state’s 421 school districts, 72 percent (302) are estimated to receive more general aid in 2020-21, while 27 percent of districts (114) are estimated to receive less; five districts will have no change in aid between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Merkel: You can't fight the pandemic with lies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics