Rural schools back in session

Air high-fives and smiling eyes were plentiful at public elementary schools west of I-94 in Kenosha County as students returned to school over the last two weeks.
All rural districts are now back in session, and most are offering mix of in-person and virtual learning – with the exception of Paris School, which chose a full return to face-to-face instruction.
“The start of every school year is always exciting, but following our extended time off, this past two weeks we have felt the highest levels of positive energy, enthusiasm, and joy as we returned to the fellowship and learning that we all now appreciate so much more,” Paris administrator Roger Gahart said. “Our kids are working and playing hard, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep it this way."
Gahart said he is proud of the “collective effort” made by students, staff and parents to get the uncommon 2020-21 school year off to a good start.
“We have done an amazing job of wearing masks, doing our best to maintain personal spacing, and washing hands thoroughly,” Gahart said “With splitting our larger classes, we are now utilizing every possible instructional space within our building and schedules are tight, so we could not have had our safe return to school without the dedication, professionalism, and excellent work of every single member of our faculty and staff.”
A majority of families whose children attend the rural districts that are offering learning options have chosen in-person learning.
The following is a rundown of the data from each district:
• Brighton School – 8 students (4%) are attending virtually; 195 (96%) are in person.
• Bristol School – 146 students (18.6%) are attending virtually; 637 (81.4%) are in person.
• Lakewood School – 51 students (18.8%) are attending virtually; 187 (69.3%) are in-person, and 32 (11.9%) chose a blended option.
• Randall School – 19% chose “remote learning at home;” 81% chose “physically distanced learning at school.”
• Riverview School - 82 students (17.7%) are attending virtually; 382 (82.3) are in person.
• Salem – 218 (22.8%) are attending virtually; 598 (61.5%) are in person; 149 (15.6%) chose a blended option; 0.1% withdrew.
• Trevor-Wilmot School - 143 (27.7%) are attending virtually; 374 (72.3%) are in person.
• Wheatland Center School - 97 (17.3%) are attending virtually; 464 (82.7%) are in person.
Bristol School started the year September 1.
“It was exciting to actually see students in the building for the first time since Friday, March 13th of last year,” administrator Dave Milz said. “You could tell that students were happy to see one another and also to see their teachers.”
Milz said he feels the district hit its stride by the end of the second week.
“Face coverings or masks haven't been an issue,” Milz said. “Students have been really good about wearing them. Our technology in the building is better than it's ever been with the summer infrastructure upgrades, along with the dramatic increase in the number of devices for students.”
With 146 virtual students, the district has a virtual teacher assigned to each grade level from 4K to 5th grade. Middle school teachers are delivering instruction both in-person and virtually.
“The administration, teachers, staff, students and parents are working together to make things work as well as we can,” Milz said.
Administrators throughout the county said things do look different with all of the protocols and equipment in place to help students physically distance. Wheatland Center School administrator Marty McGinley said he can tell “everybody is smiling” even though you can’t see it.
“It’s difficult when you feel like you can’t hug kids and give them high fives,” McGinley said. “We are giving air high fives, but it’s not the same.”
He said the school year is off to an exciting, collaborative start.
“Our students have been amazing,” McGinley said. “They have been incredibly resilient. They are following all the protocols. It’s been a great start. Everybody’s got a great attitude.”
He said he fully expects there to be “some challenges,” and the administration will continue to plan and prepare so changes can be implemented when needed.
