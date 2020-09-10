Rural schools back in session

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Air high-fives and smiling eyes were plentiful at public elementary schools west of I-94 in Kenosha County as students returned to school over the last two weeks.

All rural districts are now back in session, and most are offering mix of in-person and virtual learning – with the exception of Paris School, which chose a full return to face-to-face instruction.

“The start of every school year is always exciting, but following our extended time off, this past two weeks we have felt the highest levels of positive energy, enthusiasm, and joy as we returned to the fellowship and learning that we all now appreciate so much more,” Paris administrator Roger Gahart said. “Our kids are working and playing hard, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep it this way."

Gahart said he is proud of the “collective effort” made by students, staff and parents to get the uncommon 2020-21 school year off to a good start.