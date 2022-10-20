Rural schools majority proficient or advanced in test scores on Forward Exam

Schools in the western part of the county generally reported results in the same range of each other, after the Wisconsin Department of Instruction recently released scores from the Forward exam. District administrators across the county say the scores are only one perspective of student achievement, however.

Forward exam test scores reported an overall majority of students scoring “proficient” or “advanced” in school districts west of the interstate.

The exam consists of math and English language arts tests for grades three through eight, science for grades four and eight and social studies for grades four, eight and 10.

Numbered scores are categorized as “below basic,” “basic,” “proficient” and “advanced.”

Approximately 349,000 students around the state took the English language arts and math tests. Some 117,990 students took the science test, and 181,467 students took the social studies test.

The state average for percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced in the English test was 37%, math was 39.3%, science was 48.8% and social studies was 52.2%.

A majority of students at each school district in the county scored in the proficient or advanced range in each test.

Brighton School DistrictIn Brighton, 115 students took the English and math tests. Thirty-seven took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 68.7%, math was 73.9%, science was 83.7% and social studies was 86.4%.

Bristol #1 School District Bristol reported that 525 students took the English and math tests, while 167 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 52.9%, 51.2% in math, 68.2% in science and 83.1% in social studies.

“Any time the percentage of students that are proficient or advanced increases, we’re very proud of that ... especially this year, because of all the challenges that we had gone through in that year (2021-22) with COVID,” said Bristol District Administrator Jack Musha.

Burlington Area

School DistrictReports from Burlington noted that 1,144 students took the English and math tests, while 375 took the science and 600 took the social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 45.7%, 48% in math, 57.6% in science and 62.5% in social studies.

Paris Consolidated School District

At Paris School, 187 students took the English and math tests. 69 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 58.3%, 57.2% in math, 82.6% in science and 87% in social studies.

Randall Consolidated School District

At Randal, 404 students took the English and math tests. 147 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 39.4%, 38.9% in math, 44.9% in science and 51.7% in social studies.

Salem School District

At Salem School, 601 students took the English and math tests. 207 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 38.3%,45.6% in math, 53.6% in science and 65.2% in social studies.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District

According to reports from Trevor-Wilmot, 295 students took the English and math tests, while 91 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 47.4%, 49.8% in math, 61.6% in science and 63.8% in social studies.

District Administrator said the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges to the district, but the district is dedicated to continue to help students learn at high levels.

“I think our students always perform at high levels in terms of scores across the state. I think that COVID, over the last several years, has created some challenges for our students and for our families,” Garven said. “So we’re really excited to really focus all of our resources moving forward on helping all of our kids learn at high levels.”

Twin Lakes District #4

Twin Lakes school noted reported that 172 students took the English and math tests, and 65 took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 35.5%, 34.9% in math, 33.9% in science and 49.3%in social studies.

“Students in various grade levels surpassed the state average,” said Twin Lakes District Administrator Christine Anderson in an email. “In addition, we are proud that our most vulnerable population exceeded the state proficiency level in ELA, Math, and Social Studies assessments.”

Wheatland J1 School District

Wheatland School reported to the state that 340 students took the English and math tests, while 114 students took the science and social studies test.

The percentage of students whose scores were proficient or advanced in English was 40%. 53.9% were proficient or advanced in math, 57 percent in science and 65.8% in social studies.

Wheatland District Administrator Marty McGinley said the Forward Exam provides the district with a very broad view of student achievement

“We kind of look at it as a broad view, and (it) just gives us more information, such as, ‘Are we headed in the right direction?’” McGinley said.

McGinley said the test scores for the 2021-22 exams dropped.

“We were able to rebound in math this year, which was good, because I think math was most affected by that lack of discrete instruction,” McGinley said. “(The English language arts results) were pretty much static. Obviously, literacy is always a focus for us. So you know, we continue to put most of our efforts in that direction.”

Only a snapshot

According to area district administrators, the results of the exam are only a snapshot of how students performed on the test one day out of the year. The state report card, which takes other variables into account, provides more details and insight for districts. The information also tends to be a better indication of proficiency levels.

“The overall report card includes the not only the testing scores, but it also includes things like attendance, achievement growth, and then specific target groups,” Musha said. “So there’s more that goes into your overall report card score than just the forward testing results. They have a formula where you get specific grading for achievement growth, target group outcomes, and then they call it ‘on track for graduation.’ So those on track for graduation students, they track things like chronic absenteeism, school attendance, things like that, which obviously the forward test doesn’t necessarily include.”

Districts also use benchmark assessments, such as the Measures of Academic Progress assessment and iReady, throughout the year to track growth and student achievement and adjust curriculum accordingly.

“The Forward Exam is one measure, a snapshot in time. We utilize other measures, such as formative assessments and a universal screener, to track progress and address learning needs, which enables us to see how our current curriculum is meeting the needs of Lakewood learners,” Anderson said.

The district report cards have not yet been made public.

For more visuals and information on the scores, visit wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.