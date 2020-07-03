Rural schools survey parents about return to in-person learning

Rural Kenosha County public schools are surveying families to gauge opinion on a return to in-person learning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some districts have already completed the survey process in preparation of presenting Return to School plans. Other school administrators said they expect to post the survey questions soon.
“As we look forward to the fall, we are paying extra attention to the feedback from parents about their initial thoughts regarding a return to school,” Westosha-Central High School administrator John Gendron, said.
Results of a survey conducted by the district showed:
68% of families responded that their children would return to school in the fall.
26% of families responded that they would send their children back to school providing appropriate safeguards were put in place such as procedures for social distancing, sanitizing, and reduced large group gatherings.
6% of families responded that they wanted their children to continue virtual instruction.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, Gendron said the district believes the students need: the normalcy of school; the social interactions with peers and positive adults; the collaborative, supportive, engaging course work that is provided in the school setting; and the social-emotional supports that are provided by staff.
Gendron said the district is exploring all options for a safe return to school. A draft Return to School plan is expected to be completed by July 14 for approval by the Board of Education later in the month.
Those options include daily face-to-face instruction with social distancing plans and protocols, and a hybrid model that would minimize the number of students in the building on certain days.
“Knowing that we have students and families with health concerns about returning in the fall, we also plan to offer a virtual component for those students/families electing to attend virtually,” Gendron said.
“Ultimately, it is our goal to get our students back in the building with face to face instruction on September 1 and it is our hope and goal for this to happen for all students,” the letter to parents reads.
By Friday, Randall School will have the results of a survey sent out to parents that asks if they prefer their children return to learning in a traditional setting, a virtual environment from home, if a mask requirement would change that preference, and if they prefer to provide their own transportation or use bus transportation.
Some surveys, such as the one being conducted by Randall, also seek to determine what type of technology and supports families would need, if any, to support virtual learning.
A similar survey went out to Wilmot High school parents earlier this week and Wheatland Center school administrator Marty McGinley said a survey should go out to parents of the district by Friday.
