Rural schools survey parents about return to in-person learning

Gendron said the district is exploring all options for a safe return to school. A draft Return to School plan is expected to be completed by July 14 for approval by the Board of Education later in the month.

Those options include daily face-to-face instruction with social distancing plans and protocols, and a hybrid model that would minimize the number of students in the building on certain days.

“Knowing that we have students and families with health concerns about returning in the fall, we also plan to offer a virtual component for those students/families electing to attend virtually,” Gendron said.

“Ultimately, it is our goal to get our students back in the building with face to face instruction on September 1 and it is our hope and goal for this to happen for all students,” the letter to parents reads.

By Friday, Randall School will have the results of a survey sent out to parents that asks if they prefer their children return to learning in a traditional setting, a virtual environment from home, if a mask requirement would change that preference, and if they prefer to provide their own transportation or use bus transportation.